Craig C. BellSeptember 21, 2020Craig C. Bell, 71, of Charlottesville, died peacefully in his home with his family by his side .Born in 1949 in Freeport, N.Y. Craig is survived by his loving wife, Connie; three sons, Craig, Joe and Mike; a daughter-in-law; and grandson.The United States Navy will Perform a Committal Ceremony while on deployment. Craig will be buried at sea. Donations my be made to the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank.