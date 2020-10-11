Menu
Craig C. Bell
1949 - 2020
Craig C. Bell

September 21, 2020

Craig C. Bell, 71, of Charlottesville, died peacefully in his home with his family by his side .

Born in 1949 in Freeport, N.Y. Craig is survived by his loving wife, Connie; three sons, Craig, Joe and Mike; a daughter-in-law; and grandson.

The United States Navy will Perform a Committal Ceremony while on deployment. Craig will be buried at sea. Donations my be made to the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 11, 2020.
