Curtis M. "Radar" Palmer Jr.
Curtis M. "Radar" Palmer Jr., died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Born February 5, 1958 in Richmond, Va., he was the son of the late Curtis M. Palmer, Sr, and Katherine Bourne Palmer.
Curtis is survived by his wife Linda Schoolcraft Palmer, one son Dustin and his wife Kelsie, two grandchildren Kylie and Landon, and his sister Kathy Williams.
Curtis was an over the road truck driver for many years prior to owning his own trucks before his health declined.
A memorial service will be held at the National Cemetery in Culpeper, Va. Please see the National Cemetery website for exact date and time.https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/culpeper.asp
Pastor Terry Jewell will officiate.
