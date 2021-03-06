Curtis "Jack" Mulford Pleasants Jr., 85, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at his home in Nelson County, Va.
He was born October 18, 1935 in Charlottesville, Va. to the late Curtis M Pleasants and Virginia Wright Pleasants.
He worked for Sperry Rand Corp. and was a reporter for several Virginia newspapers and later, with his wife, Sandra, owned and operated a greenhouse in Gordonsville, Va. Later with the help of his wife, friends and family,
they built their home in Nelson County, Va.
His parents and two sisters, Sue Chapman and Virginia Lancaster, preceded him in death.
Curtis is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Alexandra (Sandra) Pleasants; two daughters, Patricia Pleasants and her husband, Raul Aleman, Jacqueline Pleasants; one brother, Peter Pleasants; two sisters, Betty Bowling and Carol Johnson; one grandchild, Cecelia Aleman; five stepchildren; and eight step-grandchildren.
There will be a Zoom Memorial on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at noon.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont.
So sorry to see this notice. I think of the family and old times quite often, with fondest of memories, and a lot of regrets. Please contact me on facebook. I'm still in Gordonsville. Much love, Alan
Alan Elmore
March 8, 2021
"The flowers in the garden are not "my" flowers. I do not know how to create a flower; I can merely steward or nurture one."
We extend our sorrow and deepest sympathy to Jack's family, particularly Sandra, during this most dificult time.
Carolyn and Don Felling
March 7, 2021
I was so saddened to hear the news of Jack's passing. You are in my thoughts and I wish you comfort and peace. Fondly, Stu
Stu Mills
March 7, 2021
Sorry to hear of Jack´s passing
Always loved his attitude RIP
Ed Acker
March 6, 2021
Dear Sandra and family,
I am sorry to hear about Jack's passing. He was/is a great guy, and while it has been many years since we saw you all, we hold you both in our hearts.
Debbie Raven Hunter
March 6, 2021
Dear Sandra,
When I first saw this obituary and it said Curtis, I thought it looked like Jack and then I opened it and sure enough it is Jack. I am so sorry that you have lost him! When we last met for lunch, more than a year ago, from what you said he didn't sound terribly healthy.
I still make Jack's Pizza Dough and I always enjoyed staying after work on Fridays at the greenhouse to enjoy Jack's Pizza! I am thankful to have known him and you also! Jill