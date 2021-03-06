Curtis "Jack" Mulford Pleasants Jr.



October 18, 1935 - February 19, 2021



Curtis "Jack" Mulford Pleasants Jr., 85, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at his home in Nelson County, Va.



He was born October 18, 1935 in Charlottesville, Va. to the late Curtis M Pleasants and Virginia Wright Pleasants.



He worked for Sperry Rand Corp. and was a reporter for several Virginia newspapers and later, with his wife, Sandra, owned and operated a greenhouse in Gordonsville, Va. Later with the help of his wife, friends and family,



they built their home in Nelson County, Va.



His parents and two sisters, Sue Chapman and Virginia Lancaster, preceded him in death.



Curtis is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Alexandra (Sandra) Pleasants; two daughters, Patricia Pleasants and her husband, Raul Aleman, Jacqueline Pleasants; one brother, Peter Pleasants; two sisters, Betty Bowling and Carol Johnson; one grandchild, Cecelia Aleman; five stepchildren; and eight step-grandchildren.



There will be a Zoom Memorial on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at noon.



Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont.



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 6, 2021.