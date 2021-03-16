Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cynthia K. Shifflett
Cynthia K. Shifflett

Cynthia K. Shifflett, 60, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Clarence W. Shifflett Sr. and Mary J. Moubary Shifflett. Her maternal grandparents were the late Lizza Anna and Bernard Moubary and paternal grandparents were the late Ella B. and Newman Shifflett. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Chanda Marie and Susan Rae Shifflett; and special cousins, Carolyn Shifflett, Dallas "Toots" Shifflett, and Mervil "Sis" Shifflett.

Cindy retired from UVA Medical Center after 33 years of service.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald "Boone" Shifflett of Stanardsville; a daughter, Amber N. Bonduarant and husband, Nicolas Sr., of Stanardsville; two grandsons, Nicolas R. Bondurant Jr. and fiancee', Shand Smith, and Triston M. Bondurant, who were the joy of her life; twin brother, Clarence "C. W." Shifflett Jr. and wife, Janice, of Stanardsville; a half-sister, Stephanie J. Smith of Elkton; great-granddaughter, Tinsley Rae Bondurant; a very special nephew and niece, Harry Lee Shifflett and Anna N. Shifflett; special cousins, Barbara K. Taylor and Gary L. Sims, both of Stanardsville, and Georgia Ann Garrett of Falls Church; and also many family members. She also leaves behind three special friends, Lisa Gibson, Carolyn Carter, and Robin Clore.

A special thank you to Dr. Brooke Bostic for taking care of Cynthia during her illness. Also special thanks to Wanda Shifflett from Medi Home Hospice and all the other nurses.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Pocosan Cemetery with Pastor Samuel Plymale officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stanardsville Fire Department or Greene County Rescue Squad.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Pocosan Cemetery
VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I was so very sorry to hear of Cindy´s passing. Wishing the family peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Stacy Stover Prince
March 22, 2021
So sorry for your lost. God grant you peace and comfort during these times. Cindy was a good person and co-worker.
Kathy Layman
March 20, 2021
Cindy & I worked together in Medical Records. There was about 7 of us girls in Medical that were all pregnant t the same time. And we all pretty much has our babies within a month of each other. We all were family and shared kid stories Good times. She will be missed for sure.
Margaret Dodd
Coworker
March 16, 2021
Boon may God grant you and your family peace and strength to see you through this very sad time. Bobbi
Barbara Beakes
March 16, 2021
Donald may God grant you and your family peace and strength to see you through this very sad and difficult time. Bobbi
B. Beakes
March 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Sending hugs and love
Amy Gentry
March 16, 2021
boone, so sorry for your loss-she and i go back long way while she was at uva --im the ins. lady --she was a very sweet person and i know shes going to truly be missed --glenda
glenda thomas
March 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss! God saw her suffering, and took her Home to be with Him, now she is happy and suffering no more. Prayers go out to the family in their time of sadness.
Ruth and Edward Wood
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results