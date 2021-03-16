Cynthia K. ShifflettCynthia K. Shifflett, 60, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Clarence W. Shifflett Sr. and Mary J. Moubary Shifflett. Her maternal grandparents were the late Lizza Anna and Bernard Moubary and paternal grandparents were the late Ella B. and Newman Shifflett. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Chanda Marie and Susan Rae Shifflett; and special cousins, Carolyn Shifflett, Dallas "Toots" Shifflett, and Mervil "Sis" Shifflett.Cindy retired from UVA Medical Center after 33 years of service.She is survived by her loving husband, Donald "Boone" Shifflett of Stanardsville; a daughter, Amber N. Bonduarant and husband, Nicolas Sr., of Stanardsville; two grandsons, Nicolas R. Bondurant Jr. and fiancee', Shand Smith, and Triston M. Bondurant, who were the joy of her life; twin brother, Clarence "C. W." Shifflett Jr. and wife, Janice, of Stanardsville; a half-sister, Stephanie J. Smith of Elkton; great-granddaughter, Tinsley Rae Bondurant; a very special nephew and niece, Harry Lee Shifflett and Anna N. Shifflett; special cousins, Barbara K. Taylor and Gary L. Sims, both of Stanardsville, and Georgia Ann Garrett of Falls Church; and also many family members. She also leaves behind three special friends, Lisa Gibson, Carolyn Carter, and Robin Clore.A special thank you to Dr. Brooke Bostic for taking care of Cynthia during her illness. Also special thanks to Wanda Shifflett from Medi Home Hospice and all the other nurses.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Pocosan Cemetery with Pastor Samuel Plymale officiating.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stanardsville Fire Department or Greene County Rescue Squad.