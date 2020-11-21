Daniel Atkinson



February 21, 1967 - November 11, 2020



Daniel Edward Atkinson, 53, of Pomfret Center, Conn., died unexpectedly on November 11, 2020, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born on February 21, 1967, and grew up in East Lyme, Conn. He lived and worked in the Charlottesville area in the late 1980s before moving back to Conn.



Dan is survived by his parents, James and Patricia Atkinson of Charlottesville, Va., and Barbara and Stephan Pellish of Sun Lakes, Ariz. Besides his parents, he is survived by his loving daughter, Summer of Los Angeles, Calif.; his three brothers and their families, Scott (Jill) of Castle Rock, Colo., Marc of Quaker Hill, Conn., and Jeff (Ann-Marie) of Oakdale, Conn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy in August 2019.



Dan was a talented carpenter who loved working with his hands, often building custom pieces for his loved ones. He loved music and was a talented guitarist. Dan may be most remembered for his witty sense of humor and intelligence. His warm and generous nature earned him many friends. This generosity of spirit lives on in the two people whose lives were saved by receiving his donated organs. He was deeply loved by many and will be greatly missed.



Abbey Cremation



511 Brook Street



Rocky Hill, Conn.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Daily Progress from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.