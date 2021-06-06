Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel Joseph Grissmer
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
Daniel Joseph Grissmer

February 15, 1981 - May 23, 2021

With much sorrow we announce that Daniel Grissmer, age 40, beloved son of Tom and Alma Grissmer, and brother of Cristy Grissmer, nephew of David and Judy Grissmer, and Jane Grissmer, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Danny lived the final 6 years of his life in Charlottesville and is mourned and loved by his East Coast family, including cousins, Eileen and Clint Merritt, Karen and Paul Ferrer, Keisha Ross, and their families, as well as by his former wife.

After a private family farewell and spiritual blessing, his ashes will be returned to his parents and sister in Indianapolis for a memorial service and burial. May you rest in peace, grace, freedom and light, dear Danny. Go accompanied by our love, and all blessings.

A visitation will be held in the Church Hall on Thursday, June 10, 2021, 10 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Critttenden Avenue, Indianapolis, ID 46620. Following the visitation a Mass will be held at 11 a.m. for Daniel.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to THE HAVEN in Dan's memory, thehaven.org or The Haven, 112 W Market St., Charlottesville, VA 22902.

Teague Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Church Hall at Christ the King Catholic Church
5884 Critttenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Jun
10
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
5884 Critttenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Funeral services provided by:
Teague Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Teague Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My thoughts & prayers are with you during this sad time. Danny was a nice, sweet person who was taken from you way too young.
Heather Renick
Acquaintance
June 11, 2021
Tom, Alma and Christy, our thoughts and prayers are with in your grief over Danny's passing. We endured a similar loss when our son, Shaun, died at age 38 10 years ago. May God be with you. Love, Leo and Kathy
Leo and Kathy Queisser
Friend
June 7, 2021
Dear Family:
We, the families of The Compassionate Friends, send you our heartfelt condolences on Daniel’s passing.
The Compassionate Friends is an international grief support group for parents, grandparents and siblings who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of a child. Our only mission is to provide comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, brother or sister, or grandchild, and to help others better assist the grieving family.
We meet monthly on the first Tuesday at the First Baptist Church, 99 W. Main St, Greenwood, IN 46142.
If, and when, you are ready to do so, please join us at the meeting.
We Need Not Walk Alone. We are The Compassionate Friends.

The Compassionate Friends
Central Indiana Chapter
(317) 250-0351 (Jodie)
www.tcfcentralindiana.org
www.compassionatefriends.org
The Compassionate Friends
Friend
June 5, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this news. My prayers are with the family. This is terrible news. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Patricia Benages
June 4, 2021
My condolences to Tom and Dave.

Godspeed.
Dick Stegemeier
Richard Stegemeier
Friend
June 4, 2021
May loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength. Those who pass on, God keeps in his memory because they are precious in his eyes. My sincerest condolences. (Psalms 116:15)
R W
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results