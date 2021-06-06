Daniel Joseph Grissmer
February 15, 1981 - May 23, 2021
With much sorrow we announce that Daniel Grissmer, age 40, beloved son of Tom and Alma Grissmer, and brother of Cristy Grissmer, nephew of David and Judy Grissmer, and Jane Grissmer, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Danny lived the final 6 years of his life in Charlottesville and is mourned and loved by his East Coast family, including cousins, Eileen and Clint Merritt, Karen and Paul Ferrer, Keisha Ross, and their families, as well as by his former wife.
After a private family farewell and spiritual blessing, his ashes will be returned to his parents and sister in Indianapolis for a memorial service and burial. May you rest in peace, grace, freedom and light, dear Danny. Go accompanied by our love, and all blessings.
A visitation will be held in the Church Hall on Thursday, June 10, 2021, 10 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Critttenden Avenue, Indianapolis, ID 46620. Following the visitation a Mass will be held at 11 a.m. for Daniel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to THE HAVEN in Dan's memory, thehaven.org
or The Haven, 112 W Market St., Charlottesville, VA 22902.
Teague Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 6, 2021.