Daniel S. Mawyer
Daniel S. Mawyer, born October 2, 1941, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover S. Mawyer and Cora K. Mawyer; a sister, Peggy Pugh; and a brother, Grover "Sammy" Mawyer.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jaqueline Mawyer; his brother, Jerry L. Mawyer; his three sons, Montie Carroll and his wife, Vickie, Joseph Daniel and his wife, Leigh, and David Keith; three grandchildren, Kenneth, Danielle, and Brett; and three great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held for him at Wild Rose Cemetery in Charlottesville, Va. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 13, 2021.