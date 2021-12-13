In our darkest hours of sadness, Christmas brings hope and assurance for brighter days to come which comes to us by Eternal Life as witnessed by the lowliest and unexpected people, the dirt marred shep- herds out on a hillside who went with haste to see, as the angel had told them, and found the tiny baby, the darling of heaven, lying in a manger bed. This perfect baby would one day be bruised and broken as the only atonement for those living in darkness, but through believing, repenting and receiving Him become new and go from darkness into light. Confession of this faith begins and as Jesus said "everyone who shall confess me before men, him will I also confess before my Father in Heaven." This is like a loyal soldier who sees the flag of his country waving above him and will salute it and oh how his being thrills. Danny Mawyer often, by his example and the many opportunities he found to do or say something for the kingdom of God, was not ashamed to run up his flag for Jesus and let the world see whom he was serving. Thank you, Danny for your service. Betty Clayton

Betty Clayton December 14, 2021