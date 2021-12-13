Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel S. Mawyer
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Funeral Service - Crozet
5888 Saint George Ave
Crozet, VA
Daniel S. Mawyer

Daniel S. Mawyer, born October 2, 1941, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover S. Mawyer and Cora K. Mawyer; a sister, Peggy Pugh; and a brother, Grover "Sammy" Mawyer.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jaqueline Mawyer; his brother, Jerry L. Mawyer; his three sons, Montie Carroll and his wife, Vickie, Joseph Daniel and his wife, Leigh, and David Keith; three grandchildren, Kenneth, Danielle, and Brett; and three great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held for him at Wild Rose Cemetery in Charlottesville, Va. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Wild Rose Cemetery
Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Funeral Service - Crozet
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Anderson Funeral Service - Crozet.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
17 Entries
I´m sorry to hear about Danny passing away. I´ll always remember him coming up to visit Dad, he was a kind sweet man. Rest In Peace Love, Margaret Foster Shifflett
Margaret Foster Shifflett
December 16, 2021
Love and prayers
Reedy Tomlin
December 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss sending love and prayers
Reedy Tomlin
Friend
December 15, 2021
sorry to hear about your lost he was a good boss at uva
tommy benson
Work
December 15, 2021
Condolences to our neighbor Jackie and all the Mawyer family. Danny will be missed! He was a gentle soul.
Cathy and Todd Kissam
December 15, 2021
Oh Jackie I just saw Danny's passing on Facebook. I am so sorry. Well we know he is at peace and rest now. I will keep you in my prayers.
Rosemary Layman Leddon
Family
December 15, 2021
In our darkest hours of sadness, Christmas brings hope and assurance for brighter days to come which comes to us by Eternal Life as witnessed by the lowliest and unexpected people, the dirt marred shep- herds out on a hillside who went with haste to see, as the angel had told them, and found the tiny baby, the darling of heaven, lying in a manger bed. This perfect baby would one day be bruised and broken as the only atonement for those living in darkness, but through believing, repenting and receiving Him become new and go from darkness into light. Confession of this faith begins and as Jesus said "everyone who shall confess me before men, him will I also confess before my Father in Heaven." This is like a loyal soldier who sees the flag of his country waving above him and will salute it and oh how his being thrills. Danny Mawyer often, by his example and the many opportunities he found to do or say something for the kingdom of God, was not ashamed to run up his flag for Jesus and let the world see whom he was serving. Thank you, Danny for your service. Betty Clayton
Betty Clayton
December 14, 2021
Prayers are with you and your Family. I miss my Family so much.
Donna Marshall (Mawyer)
December 14, 2021
Sending love and prayers so sorry for your loss
Reedy Tomlin
Friend
December 14, 2021
Danny and I worked together at UVA until retirement, but the friendship never ended. We communicated regularly, and he would always ask me how I was doing. He called me Mr. Nice Man. He was a kind and caring man who loved the Lord and his family. We will meet again someday where there is no pain or suffering. Condolences to Jackie and the family. Lee Gurley One of my most precious memories of Danny is when he brought gifts for all occasions for the children at church from him and Jackie. He would always comment on how important the program was and give me encouraging words. He is now enjoying his time in the presence of our Lord and loved ones who passed before, but he is deeply missed here until we meet again. Janice Gurley
Lee and Janice Gurley
Friend
December 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss much love to you all
Reedy
Friend
December 13, 2021
So sorry to hear about Danny. My heart goes out to you all.
Cindy Mawyer Hamm
Family
December 13, 2021
Jackie I just found out about your husband I am so sorry for your lost I will keep you and family in prayer
Zelma Davis
Friend
December 13, 2021
Love and prayers sorry for your loss
Reedy Tomlin
December 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss sending love and prayers
Reedy
December 13, 2021
The world has lost a great person, a loving husband, a devoted father, dear grandfather, caring friend. "Absent from the body, Present with the Lord. WE WILL miss you greatly, Danny. We grieve your passing, but not as those who have no hope.
Betty Clayton
Friend
December 13, 2021
Sorry to here he´s passed. I always like Danny.
Sonny Beale
Work
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results