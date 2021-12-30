I would like to give my sympathy and condolences to my Aunt Thelma I am truly sorry for your loss. Uncle Danny was a good guy. He was always smiling. He always spoke no matter where he was or who he was with. One day I was going to Hot Springs to do a Blood Drive for work and we stopped at the store to get some food. I walked into the store and was looking to see what I wanted and I heard a deep voice say "What you doing in here girl" I turned around to his smiling face. He hugged me and we spoke for a minute. He will missed! Rest In Peace Uncle Danny! You were loved and will be missed but never forgotten.

Genie Washington Family January 9, 2022