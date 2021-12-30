Menu
Daniel Leonard "Danny" Robinson
Daniel "Danny" Leonard Robinson

Daniel "Danny" Leonard Robinson, 64, of Charlottesville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, UVA Medical Center.

He leaves to cherish his memories Thelma Robinson, his devoted wife of 30 years.

Danny was deeply loved and will be missed by all who shared a part of his life. Everyone that he met loved him and enjoyed being around him.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J.F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservice.com.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the Robinson family! R.I.P Unc!
Tyrone Washington
January 16, 2022
Condolences to you my dear big sister. Words can not express how much I will miss my bother in law Danny !! You always was so understanding no matter what the situation was!! Your big smile and contagious laugh I will never forget!! Until we meet again rest in peace!!
Jamie Adams
January 15, 2022
RIP Uncle Danny
Richard Valentine
Family
January 15, 2022
You have my deepest sympathy Aunite Thelma. RIP Uncle Danny.
David Valentine
Family
January 15, 2022
I remeber Uncle Danny as the life of family events. He was ready to party wheater you liked it or not! But after hearing his laughter, you had no choice but to join in. Rest in peace Uncle Danny.
james J Elleyby
Family
January 15, 2022
I'm so sorry for our lost Auntie Thelma. I will always remember my Uncle Danny as a gentle Gaint! All laughs and smiles. Rest in peace Uncle Danny, We love you
Clarence Elleyby
January 13, 2022
Condolences to my dear sister Thelma Robinson. Danny was a very cool Brother-in-Law that will surly be missed RIP Danny.
Denise Valentine
Family
January 13, 2022
I will miss you, Brother-in-Law. Danny always encouraged me to keep smiling.
Freddie B
Family
January 13, 2022
So much I could say about my uncle! I will say the most important thing for me is Danny knew how to enjoy life and not take himself to seriously! Lol he barely took you seriously! If you needed a laugh he was always gonna give it to you just wait for it! And when I lost my daughter I met a side of unc I never new was there he spoke life into me when I needed it! I´ll never forget you Uncle Danny and we love you!
Latriece Jackson
Family
January 12, 2022
From his broad tone and warm demeanor, it would only take a half of a second to realize when he walked into any room. We will miss you Uncle Danny. Sleep In Peace.
Gina Chisholm
Family
January 11, 2022
I would like to give my sympathy and condolences to my Aunt Thelma I am truly sorry for your loss. Uncle Danny was a good guy. He was always smiling. He always spoke no matter where he was or who he was with. One day I was going to Hot Springs to do a Blood Drive for work and we stopped at the store to get some food. I walked into the store and was looking to see what I wanted and I heard a deep voice say "What you doing in here girl" I turned around to his smiling face. He hugged me and we spoke for a minute. He will missed! Rest In Peace Uncle Danny! You were loved and will be missed but never forgotten.
Genie Washington
Family
January 9, 2022
Danny will be sorely missed my me and family. Hope to see you in the new world as Jehovah has promised. my deepest sympathy goes out to Thelma and family
Lauretta Moseley from Baltimore MD
January 7, 2022
To know Danny was to love Danny! He had the most infectious laugh! A larger-than-life personality, and a welcoming smile. Danny will truly be missed. Rest in peace brother in law.
Shirley Elleyby Byrd
Family
January 4, 2022
He was a nice and well thought about classmate who everybody laugh. Very respectful. Nellie Mayo
Nellie Mayo
Friend
January 3, 2022
My deepest condolences to you and your family. Danny is truly loved and will be greatly missed.
Ida Alexander and family
Family
January 2, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
kerney Eubanks
January 2, 2022
