Daniel "Danny" Leonard Robinson
Daniel "Danny" Leonard Robinson, 64, of Charlottesville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, UVA Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memories Thelma Robinson, his devoted wife of 30 years.
Danny was deeply loved and will be missed by all who shared a part of his life. Everyone that he met loved him and enjoyed being around him.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J.F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservice.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 30, 2021.