Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel Jerome Tinsley
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Daniel Jerome Tinsley

June 27, 1949 - February 24, 2021

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, Daniel Jerome Tinsley went to be with the Lord. Daniel was born on June 27, 1949, to the late Frances Banks Tinsley and Daniel Tinsley.

Daniel was an avid Washington Redskins Fan. He enjoyed taking trips to the Casinos in West Virginia, Maryland, and Atlantic City. Daniel retired from Kroger's Supermarket. He was also employed at Super 8 Motel for over Twenty years.

Daniel leaves to cherish his memories two brothers, James David Tinsley and Robert Nathaniel Tinsley (Tracy); one niece, Franchon Tinsley; three nephews, Rebert E. Tinsley, Rayvon Tinsley and Rakeem Tinsley; three great-nephews, Chrischon Dentsley, Chance Tinsley and TaAvi Crawford; two great-nieces, Joliiyana Hill, and Khaliyah Tinsley; three special friends, Deborah Ayers, Katrina Brown and Shamiya Turner; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery. The Reverend Cass Bailey officiating.

The family wishes to extend a special "Thanks" to the University of Virginia Medical Center and Staff and to J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J F Bell Funeral Home

108 Sixth St. N.W. Charlottesville, VA

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Condolences and much love to Jimmy and Bobby. Jerome was a good person and friend to many. Will never forget growing up together on Gordon Avenue and 12th Street. God bless this family and provide them love always
Ernestine Baker-Feggans
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results