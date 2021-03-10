Daniel Jerome Tinsley
June 27, 1949 - February 24, 2021
On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, Daniel Jerome Tinsley went to be with the Lord. Daniel was born on June 27, 1949, to the late Frances Banks Tinsley and Daniel Tinsley.
Daniel was an avid Washington Redskins Fan. He enjoyed taking trips to the Casinos in West Virginia, Maryland, and Atlantic City. Daniel retired from Kroger's Supermarket. He was also employed at Super 8 Motel for over Twenty years.
Daniel leaves to cherish his memories two brothers, James David Tinsley and Robert Nathaniel Tinsley (Tracy); one niece, Franchon Tinsley; three nephews, Rebert E. Tinsley, Rayvon Tinsley and Rakeem Tinsley; three great-nephews, Chrischon Dentsley, Chance Tinsley and TaAvi Crawford; two great-nieces, Joliiyana Hill, and Khaliyah Tinsley; three special friends, Deborah Ayers, Katrina Brown and Shamiya Turner; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery. The Reverend Cass Bailey officiating.
The family wishes to extend a special "Thanks" to the University of Virginia Medical Center and Staff and to J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
J F Bell Funeral Home
108 Sixth St. N.W. Charlottesville, VA
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 10, 2021.