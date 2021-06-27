Daniel Lee Wade
Daniel Lee Wade, 55, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away at home, surrounded by family, on June 23, 2021.
He was born on November 12, 1965. He was an avid outdoorsman and talented horticulturalist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Blanche Wade. He is survived by his daughters, Ashley and Whitney; his sisters, Shelby, Vivian, Rose, Patricia and Angela; and his brother, Allen.
A memorial service will be conducted at Walnut Creek Lake on Sunday July 11, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Wildlife Foundation of Virginia.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 27, 2021.