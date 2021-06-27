Menu
Daniel Lee Wade
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home
138 Heritage Dr
Palmyra, VA
Daniel Lee Wade

Daniel Lee Wade, 55, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away at home, surrounded by family, on June 23, 2021.

He was born on November 12, 1965. He was an avid outdoorsman and talented horticulturalist.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Blanche Wade. He is survived by his daughters, Ashley and Whitney; his sisters, Shelby, Vivian, Rose, Patricia and Angela; and his brother, Allen.

A memorial service will be conducted at Walnut Creek Lake on Sunday July 11, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Wildlife Foundation of Virginia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home.

Family and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.thackerbrothers.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
11
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Walnut Creek Lake
VA
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home
Wow! I was shocked to see this. My condolences to you and your family. Danny was a really nice person.
Mandy Wyant (Woodson)
June 30, 2021
Sending love and prayers. Danny was a great person. Takein way to soon.
Barbara wade
Family
June 25, 2021
