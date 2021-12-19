David Bingler
January 12, 1933 - December 16, 2021
The eighth spoke of the wagon wheel has been completed. David Bingler passed away peacefully December 16, 2021, the seventh child of eight children born to the late William Russell and Florence Alverta Maupin Bingler. He was predeceased by siblings, William Russell Jr., James Thomas, Mildred DeLozier, Alice Eades, Johnnie, Joseph Linwood, Hugh Alvin and half-sister, Waverly Dobbs Bickers.
David graduated from Lane High School, married Betty Anne Wells and was drafted in the Korean War. Returning from the war, David worked for REA Express, then became the Jewel Tea Salesman and retired as a Police Officer for the University of Virginia.
Always faithful to his God, he reared his children in Christ and was a devoted husband and father. He started at the First Christian Church and became a chartered member of the Cherry Avenue Christian Church. Anyone who knew Dave would expect that "off-the-wall" joke and the exuberant smile he always shared. Reading, gardening and collecting coins were his favorite hobbies. A simple man who lived a very rich life!
David is survived by his wife, Betty Anne Wells Bingler; three children, Brenda Anne Bingler Clark (Stephen), David Allen Bingler (Stephanie), and Susan Lynn Bingler Clark (David); five grandchildren, Meghanne Austin Clark Ogburn (Aaron), Morganne Virginia Clark Moreno (Miguel-Efrain), Maecy Elizabeth Bingler Richmond (Brad), David Austin Bingler and Logan Martha Clark; and four great-grandchildren, Marianne Jameson Moreno, William "Liam" Kingston Obgurn, Elias "Eli" Killian Ogburn and Maryn Shae Richmond.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Riverview Cemetery, 1701 Chesapeake Street, Charlottesville, Virginia. Mr. Stan Martin will officiate.
Contributions can be made to The Cherry Avenue Christian Church, 1720 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 19, 2021.