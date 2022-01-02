Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. May your wonderful memories of David always be with you.
Jim and Debbie Boogs
January 10, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 30, 2021
Dave was my good neighbor many years ago. Condolences to his family.
Jane Sarazin
December 24, 2021
So very sad to read of David's passing, will keep all of the family in my prayers. Have known David & Betty for a long time we always looked forward to him coming to my parents house on Monte Vista Ave. to see new stuff he was selling. I still have the pixie christmas light we bought from him. Also knew them from Cherry Ave. Church.
Betsy Dudley
Friend
December 22, 2021
Thinking of you all.Sorry for your loss.
Gerald Thomas and Karen Collins
December 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dave´s passing. He was my first Field Training Officer at UVA. He taught me to listen to people if I wanted to be a good police officer. He said, "sometimes good people make poor choices. They are not inherently bad." I never forgot that. My condolences to his family.
Dave Webb
December 21, 2021
Stephanie, I'm so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lelia
Lelia Gibson
December 19, 2021
His younger twin, the other Dave, must have called for backup. D.B. will arrive on scene with a few jokes at the ready. Heaven will never be the same.
J.C.
Work
December 19, 2021
Betty, Mark and I were saddened to hear of Dave's passing. He was such a kind, fun loving man. We still remember all those years ago he helped us move here! I'm sure he will be missed by many. Condolences to you, your kids and your entire family.
Linda and Mark Douglas
December 19, 2021
Friend
December 19, 2021
He was always smiling, such a good man. I will keep the family in my Prayers.