David Smith Callaghan Sr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
David Smith Callaghan Sr.

October 4, 1937 - October 6, 2021

David Smith Callaghan Sr. died on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was surrounded by his wife, Gerry, the love of his life of 59 years, their two children David and Candace, and his very special buddy, Charlie, whom he spoiled rotten.

He was born on October 4, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Richard S. Callaghan Sr. and Betsy Smith Callaghan.

He is survived by his wife, Gerry Stott Callaghan whom he shared a lifetime of love until the very end; his son, David Smith Callaghan Jr. and family, Amanda Callaghan, Smith, and Elizabeth of Charlottesville, Virginia; his daughter, Candace Callaghan Grierson and family, Tom Grierson, Savannah, and Brody, of Charlottesville, Virginia; brothers, late Richard S. Callaghan, Jr, and his late wife, Mary Lynn; Robert M. Callaghan and his wife, Elaine; one sister, Betsy Kingsbury and her husband, Mike, all of Charlottesville, Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews, Charlie, his dog and the late Jasmine,

David grew up in Garden City, New York, with wonderful memories of his childhood. He moved to Charlottesville to attend his beloved University of Virginia. Charlottesville became his home, spending his entire career in Real Estate, Co-Owning Roy Wheeler Realty with Frank Quayle for 45 years. He was impassioned about mentoring his team and helping the clients fulfill their dreams of home ownership.

David's passions in life were his family, thoroughbred horses, the stock market, cruising with loved ones, and his dogs Charlie and the late Jasmine. He was a man who enjoyed everything life had to give to the fullest. He instilled this passion to his entire family and we are honored and blessed to have him as the leader of our family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David's honor to the SPCA and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A celebration of life will be late Spring.

Hill & Wood
Published by Daily Progress from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
My sympathies to the entire Callaghan family. David was a welcoming voice when I moved to Charlottesville 35 years ago and started working for Roy Wheeler. He was always there to provide help and guidance. I hope that fond memories of David will assuage your grief in due course.
Rocky Taylor
October 12, 2021
We will remember David fondly as a nearby Ednam neighbor, dog walker and friend... Our most sincere sympathies to Gerry and family.
Mary and Dean Pollock
Other
October 12, 2021
So loved this man. We go way backs. David had such a passion for life. I will miss your laughter David. I am just heartbroken. So much Love I send to Gerry and to all the family. RIP sweet man.
Cynthia Viejo
Friend
October 11, 2021
Dear Jerry Shirley and I were so sorrow to hear of David´s passing. He was thr first person we met when we moved to Charlottesville in 1966. Both of you were also wonderful neighbors. Herb and Shirley
Herb and Shirley Fischer
October 11, 2021
i am so sorry to hear about David . Just loved him, actually, who didn't.please let me know if i can help you in any way.. love, nathou
Nathou Attinger
October 10, 2021
Dear Gerry (and family), I am so honored to be part of the Roy Wheeler Realty family and looked up to David a great deal. He was always kind, encouraging, and sought the very best for himself, his family and his work family. He leaves a legacy that will never be forgotten. Prayers are being lifted for your family and a donation will be made, as well.
Karen Dowell
Work
October 10, 2021
My love & prayers to you & family, dear Gerry David was so admired by so many May God give you strength for the hard days ahead With love
Patsy Wood
Friend
October 10, 2021
Dear Gerry, So sorry to hear of David´s passing. He was a truly nice person, always friendly and kind. His beautiful smile will be missed.
Meagie and Charles Manning
October 10, 2021
Dear Betsy and family, I was very sorry to hear of David's passing. Please accept my condolences for your loss!
Demi Runkle
October 10, 2021
