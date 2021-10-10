David Smith Callaghan Sr.
October 4, 1937 - October 6, 2021
David Smith Callaghan Sr. died on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was surrounded by his wife, Gerry, the love of his life of 59 years, their two children David and Candace, and his very special buddy, Charlie, whom he spoiled rotten.
He was born on October 4, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Richard S. Callaghan Sr. and Betsy Smith Callaghan.
He is survived by his wife, Gerry Stott Callaghan whom he shared a lifetime of love until the very end; his son, David Smith Callaghan Jr. and family, Amanda Callaghan, Smith, and Elizabeth of Charlottesville, Virginia; his daughter, Candace Callaghan Grierson and family, Tom Grierson, Savannah, and Brody, of Charlottesville, Virginia; brothers, late Richard S. Callaghan, Jr, and his late wife, Mary Lynn; Robert M. Callaghan and his wife, Elaine; one sister, Betsy Kingsbury and her husband, Mike, all of Charlottesville, Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews, Charlie, his dog and the late Jasmine,
David grew up in Garden City, New York, with wonderful memories of his childhood. He moved to Charlottesville to attend his beloved University of Virginia. Charlottesville became his home, spending his entire career in Real Estate, Co-Owning Roy Wheeler Realty with Frank Quayle for 45 years. He was impassioned about mentoring his team and helping the clients fulfill their dreams of home ownership.
David's passions in life were his family, thoroughbred horses, the stock market, cruising with loved ones, and his dogs Charlie and the late Jasmine. He was a man who enjoyed everything life had to give to the fullest. He instilled this passion to his entire family and we are honored and blessed to have him as the leader of our family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David's honor to the SPCA and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
A celebration of life will be late Spring.
Hill & Wood
Published by Daily Progress from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.