David "Dave" Fawcett FreeNovember 2, 1928 - October 2, 2021David "Dave" Fawcett Free died on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at his son's home in Palmyra, Virginia.Born on November 2, 1928, in Sayre, Pa., Dave was the son of the late James Fisher Free and Lois Fawcett Free. Dave was predeceased by his only brother, James Fisher Free Jr., in 2000.Dave was a graduate of Syracuse University, a retiree of the Central Intelligence Agency, a Marine veteran of the Korean War, and a longtime member of Alcoholics Anonymous. An avid golfer who started playing as a 13-year-old caddy, Dave was fond of saying, "I've overcome all my addictions but golf!"Surviving are his two sons, Donald Wayne Free with his wife, Janet, of Cape Coral, Fla., and David Fawcett Free with Joyce of Palmyra, Va.; his three grandsons, Daniel Christopher Free of Palmyra, Va., Nicholas Taylor Free of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Jason Scott Covington of Charleston, S.C.; two granddaughters, Ashley Elizabeth Picciano of Longwood, Fla., and Mariah Emily Percy of Lexington, S.C.; a niece, Donna Free Wilson and husband, Barry, of Norwich, Conn.; and a cousin Lee Iamb MacDonald of Temecula, Calif.A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the Lake Monticello Firehouse, 10 Slice Road, Lake Monticello, Va.In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad, 10 Slice Road, Lake Monticello, VA 22963, (434) 589-5650.Dave's ashes will be interred during a family ceremony at Hillcrest cemetery, New Albany, Pa.