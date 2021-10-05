Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Fawcett "Dave" Free
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
David "Dave" Fawcett Free

November 2, 1928 - October 2, 2021

David "Dave" Fawcett Free died on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at his son's home in Palmyra, Virginia.

Born on November 2, 1928, in Sayre, Pa., Dave was the son of the late James Fisher Free and Lois Fawcett Free. Dave was predeceased by his only brother, James Fisher Free Jr., in 2000.

Dave was a graduate of Syracuse University, a retiree of the Central Intelligence Agency, a Marine veteran of the Korean War, and a longtime member of Alcoholics Anonymous. An avid golfer who started playing as a 13-year-old caddy, Dave was fond of saying, "I've overcome all my addictions but golf!"

Surviving are his two sons, Donald Wayne Free with his wife, Janet, of Cape Coral, Fla., and David Fawcett Free with Joyce of Palmyra, Va.; his three grandsons, Daniel Christopher Free of Palmyra, Va., Nicholas Taylor Free of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Jason Scott Covington of Charleston, S.C.; two granddaughters, Ashley Elizabeth Picciano of Longwood, Fla., and Mariah Emily Percy of Lexington, S.C.; a niece, Donna Free Wilson and husband, Barry, of Norwich, Conn.; and a cousin Lee Iamb MacDonald of Temecula, Calif.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the Lake Monticello Firehouse, 10 Slice Road, Lake Monticello, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad, 10 Slice Road, Lake Monticello, VA 22963, (434) 589-5650.

Dave's ashes will be interred during a family ceremony at Hillcrest cemetery, New Albany, Pa.

Published by Daily Progress from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Lake Monticello Firehouse
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Teague Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Teague Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Dave Free helped more people than could ever be counted. THANK YOU SIR
Jeffry Jordan
Other
October 17, 2021
Hands down the most polite kind and warm customer we ever had in his favorite coffee shop in Charlottesville.I will remember him so fondly.
inga taylor
October 15, 2021
I can't believe I googled Dave's name just by chance, and only a week ago he passed away I see in this obituary. I worked for Dave at the CIA at age 24 as a social science officer. I am now 67. I never saw him again after I left until the photo in this obituary. Dave gave me my first shot at working in the employee assistance program, occupational alcoholism field, and I remain involved in it to this day. My condolences -- Dave had tremendous life experiences to share, a lot of wisdom, and was instrumental to my future.
Dan Feerst
Work
October 13, 2021
A GOOD FRIEND, NEIGHBOR and GOLFING PARTNER for almost 50 years at Chantilly National Country Club and at Lake Monticello.
Larry Roberson
Friend
October 12, 2021
I will always remember Dave as a good and wise man. Please accept my condolences.
Evangeline Calland
Friend
October 11, 2021
My deepest condolences on your loss. Many memories of times spent with Dave.
Steve Brandt
Other
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results