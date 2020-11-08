David Jerome McCarthy Jr.
David Jerome McCarthy Jr., 85, a resident of Charlottesville, Va., died on Thursday, October 1, 2020, after an extended illness. He had a long and highly respected career as a Law Professor as well as eight years as Dean and Executive Vice President for Law Center Affairs at Georgetown University.
He was predeceased by his brother, Gerald; his daughters, Emilie and Katherine; his granddaughter, Madeline; and his son-in-law, Rickey Ward.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary McCarthy; his daughters, Mary Ward and Carolyn McCarthy; his sons-in-law, Matthew Richey and Randy Pack; four grandchildren, and a great-grandson.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a private, family service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.TeagueFuneralHome.com
. Contributions in lieu of flowers, may be made to the following organizations, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482-0937, or Charlottesville Free Clinic, 1138 Rose Hill Drive, Suite 200, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 8, 2020.