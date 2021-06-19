Menu
Deane Newsome Lambert
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA
Deane Newsome Lambert

October 15, 1926 - June 16,2021

Deane Newsome Lambert, 94, of Pendleton Road, Mineral, died on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Callaway, Maryland. She was born on October 15, 1926, in Georgia, the daughter of the late Julius Moses Newsome and Sarah Clyde Bartlett Newsome. She was also predeceased by her husband, G.B. Lambert.

She is survived by two daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Hall and husband, Robert, and Carol Ann McHale and husband, Kevin, both of Maryland; two sons, William Steven Lambert and wife, Sandra, of Rapidan, and Timothy Lee Lambert of Mineral; 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. graveside at the Culpeper National Cemetery. The Rev. Scott Lambert will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of St Marys, 44724 Hospice Lane, Callaway, MD 20620. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.

Preddy Funeral Home

250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Culpeper National Cemetery
VA
