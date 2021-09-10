Delano Winston Layton



August 30, 2021



Delano Winston Layton passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the age of 78.



Winston is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his children, Kathy (Jack), Erin (Patrick), Matt (Heidi), and Amy (Joe); grandchildren, Deanna (Marcus), Sabrina, Jennifer, Brittney, Merri, Abigail, Levi, Kara, Emily and Logan; great-grandchildren, Annali, Wrenlee; sisters, Gloria Nan, Donna, and Emma; and brothers, Earl and Victor. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eula Layton; sisters, June, Faye, and Edna; and brothers, Howard, Danny Russell, Stanley, Roger Van.



Winston served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and dedicated his Life to the Lord and providing for his family. He worked hard and nonstop for everything he had. Winston did not know how to fail. The word "quit" wasn't in his vocabulary.



He was never too old or too tired to take on any task. He enjoyed working with carpentry and could build just about anything. He often opened his home, heart, and mind to those in need of a friend, advice, a good meal or to learn about Jesus. He had a smile and laugh that could brighten any room. The world we live in now will surely be dimmer without him.



Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 10, 2021.