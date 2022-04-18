Menu
Delmer Smith "Buck" Lamb Jr.
1953 - 2022
Delmer "Buck" Smith Lamb Jr.

Delmer "Buck" Smith Lamb Jr., 68, of Madison, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born on December 8, 1953, in Stanardsville, to the late Delmer Smith Lamb and Arlene Merle Slaughter Lamb.

He is survived by his wife, Denice Odette Balch Lamb; two brothers, Bruce Lamb and Glen Lamb; two sisters, Cheryl Lamb and Doris (Jenny) Breeden, and numerous other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, conducted by Pastor Jeff Shifflett. The interment will be held at Pocosan Mountain Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service on Thursday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 18, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Apr
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
