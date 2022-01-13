Demetrice S. Golden
May 6, 1962 - January 8, 2022
Demetrice S. Golden of Palmyra, Virginia was called home on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the age of 59. She was born in Charlottesville, Va., May 6, 1962, she was the daughter of the late George L. Payne Sr. and Barbara J. Payne.
She joined Evergreen Baptist Church at an early age. She was a dedicated member up until her passing. She graduated from Fluvanna County High School where she excelled in Track and Field and was the state champion in the 440. She attended Winston Salem State University. She was employed by the United States Postal Service for 20 years. She also was a Certified Tax Preparer. She was an active member of the NAACP.
Demetrice had a kind spirit. She was quite the comedian.
She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted and loving husband, Charles Golden Sr. of 37 years; two sons, Charles Golden Jr. and Deverrick Golden and wife, Shalema; two brothers, George Payne Jr. and wife, Anna, Lydell Payne Sr. and wife, Benita; seven grandchildren, Aaliyah, Jaliyah, Gabriel, Amir, Dynisty, Journey, Marquez; and a host of relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 12 until 6 p.m. at J.F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
There will be an outdoor homegoing service Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church, 452 Evergreen Road, Palmyra, VA 22963. Officiating, Pastor Herbert E. Woodson. Family will begin receiving friends at the church one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. Please dress accordingly and observe CDC Covid 19 protocol.
Arrangements by J.F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 13, 2022.