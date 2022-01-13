Menu
Demetrice S. Golden
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Fluvanna County High School
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Demetrice S. Golden

May 6, 1962 - January 8, 2022

Demetrice S. Golden of Palmyra, Virginia was called home on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the age of 59. She was born in Charlottesville, Va., May 6, 1962, she was the daughter of the late George L. Payne Sr. and Barbara J. Payne.

She joined Evergreen Baptist Church at an early age. She was a dedicated member up until her passing. She graduated from Fluvanna County High School where she excelled in Track and Field and was the state champion in the 440. She attended Winston Salem State University. She was employed by the United States Postal Service for 20 years. She also was a Certified Tax Preparer. She was an active member of the NAACP.

Demetrice had a kind spirit. She was quite the comedian.

She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted and loving husband, Charles Golden Sr. of 37 years; two sons, Charles Golden Jr. and Deverrick Golden and wife, Shalema; two brothers, George Payne Jr. and wife, Anna, Lydell Payne Sr. and wife, Benita; seven grandchildren, Aaliyah, Jaliyah, Gabriel, Amir, Dynisty, Journey, Marquez; and a host of relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 12 until 6 p.m. at J.F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.

There will be an outdoor homegoing service Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church, 452 Evergreen Road, Palmyra, VA 22963. Officiating, Pastor Herbert E. Woodson. Family will begin receiving friends at the church one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. Please dress accordingly and observe CDC Covid 19 protocol.

Arrangements by J.F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw, Charlottesville, VA
Jan
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Evergreen Baptist Church
452 Evergreen Road, Palmyra, VA
Jan
15
Service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Baptist Church
452 Evergreen Road, Palmyra, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Extending our sincere condolences to Demetrice´s husband, Cousin Charles, children, & grandchildren. We are very saddened to learn of the passing of your dear wife, mother, & grandmother. It is an extremely difficult time when a loved one is taken from us, but knowing she is now with our Lord & Savior makes the heartbreak a little easier to bear. May God grant each one of you peace and strength as only He can to enable you to endure the difficult days ahead. Know that you´re being lifted in prayer. We love you.
Cousin Marie Trice & Family
Family
January 18, 2022
My condolences to the Payne and Golden family. I went to school with Meedy and had the pleasure of calling her friend. What a beautiful soul. Her laughter was infectious and her zest for life was unmeasurable. She will be missed by all who´s lives she touched. Rest in power my beautiful friend.
Tanya Heller
School
January 15, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. Praying God´s blessings for comfort and strength.
Brian & Wanda Grischkowsky
Family
January 14, 2022
Heartfelt sympathy to the Payne and Golden family.
Cathy Wells
January 14, 2022
Tyrone and Rose Golden
January 13, 2022
Heartfelt condolences to all of the family. She was very special and God's gift to us all.
Tyrone Golden
Family
January 13, 2022
My condolences to the Family
Robert Carter
January 13, 2022
SENDING OUR HEARTFELT LOVE AND SYMPATHY TO THE PAYNE AND GOLDEN FAMILIES...SO SORRY SO HEAR OF THE PASSING OF A BEAUTIFUL LOVED ONE...MAY GOD BE WITH EACH OF YOU AND KNOW YOUR LOVED ONE IS ONE OF GOD'S BEAUTIFUL ANGELS..ALWAYS CHERISH THE GOOD TIMES YOU ALL SHARED....HUGS TO ALL... LESSIE AND LUTHER AND FAMILY...
LESSIE AND LUTHER SIMS AND FAMILY
Friend
January 13, 2022
Co worker of Dee for many years. Always a joy to be around. I have the family in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless
Lee Humphrey
January 13, 2022
