Denton Alexander Epps
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Denton Alexander Epps

May 10, 1944 - September 4, 2021

Denton Alexander Epps went to be with our Lord and Savior on the evening of Saturday, September 4, 2021. Denton was born on May 10, 1944, to Rueben Henry Epps and Mattie L. W. Epps in Petersburg, Va.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rueben H. Epps; mother, Mattie L. W. Jones, and stepfather, Harold Curtis Jones. As well as one grandson, De'Shaun M. Dabney and one granddaughter, Ta'Yana S. Dabney.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Iona "Lou" Epps; one daughter, Leona Denise E. Dabney (Shaun); oldest granddaughter, Qualicia Brianna Epps (Branden), and second granddaughter, De'Shauna Lakia Epps ( Mikka); two brothers, Harold Rodney Jones (Rosalyn), and Steven Maurice Jones ( Cynthia); one nephew, Harold Quincy Jones; three nieces, Ebony, Danielle, and Maya; along with their beautiful children Denton's great-nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Waltine Eubanks.

Denton graduated from Peabody High school then went on to attend Woodrow Wilson for Auto Mechanics where he graduated from September 1, 1967. He was also a part of the U.S. Army for a short time. Denton had a few different jobs until moving to Esmont, Va. where he began working at the UVA printing service where he dedicated 32 years, as well as 20 years to Hardee's as a second job.

Denton had a love for God, family, and hard work. He believed that as long as you stayed true to God and self, the rest will follow. Dad loved to sing and past that passion on along the way.

He is deeply loved, eternally missed, yet we are forever grateful that we were so blessed to be a part of him.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church, 7725 Porters Road, Esmont, Va., Per Covid protocol masks are required to be worn for all in attendance at the service.

Walk-through visitation will be held from 1 until 6 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com

J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw, Charlottesville, VA
Sep
11
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
7725 Porters Road, Esmont, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Iona and Denise I'm sorry to hear about Dentons passing he was a very nice polite Man You both and the family are in my thoughts prayers you mite not recognize my name up top but this is Rosco I lived across the street from yall in Southwood Janet my mother and Charlie my step father and rest of our family way back when in the 90's
Charles Benz
September 14, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss Iona. You and your husband both were such sweet people as well as nice. I know at this time no words in any language could ease your pain. Take comfort in knowing that they are those that care and have you and your family in prayer. Also knowing that at time like these as they stayed in the foot prints of sand that God is caring you and your family and he will see you. I used to work with you at the old Martha Jefferson hospital and you left shortly after having your first child. Ben and Reva Carr
Benjamin Carr
September 12, 2021
Condolences and prayers of comfort to the family during this time
Mildred S Poindexter
September 11, 2021
Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. Much love and peace in the days to come. Kathy ,April and Cheryl
April
Friend
September 11, 2021
Please accept our sympathy, Iona. I remember meeting you and Denton years ago, when we first moved to Charlottesville, and you two have always been the nicest couple we ever knew. May he rest in peace.
Dana J Hatcher
September 9, 2021
Iona, My most sincere condolences on Denton's passing. He will always be remembered as a kind-hearted, hard-working, sweet man. May he forever rest in God's loving peace.
Barbara Vaughan
Work
September 9, 2021
