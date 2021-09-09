So sorry to hear about your loss Iona. You and your husband both were such sweet people as well as nice. I know at this time no words in any language could ease your pain. Take comfort in knowing that they are those that care and have you and your family in prayer. Also knowing that at time like these as they stayed in the foot prints of sand that God is caring you and your family and he will see you. I used to work with you at the old Martha Jefferson hospital and you left shortly after having your first child. Ben and Reva Carr

Benjamin Carr September 12, 2021