Denton Alexander Epps
May 10, 1944 - September 4, 2021
Denton Alexander Epps went to be with our Lord and Savior on the evening of Saturday, September 4, 2021. Denton was born on May 10, 1944, to Rueben Henry Epps and Mattie L. W. Epps in Petersburg, Va.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rueben H. Epps; mother, Mattie L. W. Jones, and stepfather, Harold Curtis Jones. As well as one grandson, De'Shaun M. Dabney and one granddaughter, Ta'Yana S. Dabney.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Iona "Lou" Epps; one daughter, Leona Denise E. Dabney (Shaun); oldest granddaughter, Qualicia Brianna Epps (Branden), and second granddaughter, De'Shauna Lakia Epps ( Mikka); two brothers, Harold Rodney Jones (Rosalyn), and Steven Maurice Jones ( Cynthia); one nephew, Harold Quincy Jones; three nieces, Ebony, Danielle, and Maya; along with their beautiful children Denton's great-nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Waltine Eubanks.
Denton graduated from Peabody High school then went on to attend Woodrow Wilson for Auto Mechanics where he graduated from September 1, 1967. He was also a part of the U.S. Army for a short time. Denton had a few different jobs until moving to Esmont, Va. where he began working at the UVA printing service where he dedicated 32 years, as well as 20 years to Hardee's as a second job.
Denton had a love for God, family, and hard work. He believed that as long as you stayed true to God and self, the rest will follow. Dad loved to sing and past that passion on along the way.
He is deeply loved, eternally missed, yet we are forever grateful that we were so blessed to be a part of him.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church, 7725 Porters Road, Esmont, Va., Per Covid protocol masks are required to be worn for all in attendance at the service.
Walk-through visitation will be held from 1 until 6 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 9, 2021.