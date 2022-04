Smith



Desiree (Mickey)



The family of Desiree (Mickey) Smith would like to thank the many friends and family for their acknowledgement of love, monetary gifts, food that was given during the passing of our love one. Desiree will truly be missed by her Mother, children, grandchildren, siblings and other family members and the many friends she made during her life.



Please continue to keep her family in your prayer, The Family



Published by Daily Progress from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.