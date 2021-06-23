Menu
Devin Michael Dickerson
1994 - 2021
BORN
1994
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Devin Michael Dickerson

May 26, 1994 - June 12, 2021

Devin Michael Dickerson, 27, of Charlottesville, Va., died unexpectedly on June 12, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 26, 2021, for location information please contact rememberingdevindicker [email protected] More details will be posted online at www.hillandwood.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Devin Dickerson Memorial Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/devind94

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 23, 2021.

Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
