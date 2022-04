Devin Michael DickersonMay 26, 1994 - June 12, 2021Devin Michael Dickerson, 27, of Charlottesville, Va., died unexpectedly on June 12, 2021.A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 26, 2021, for location information please contact rememberingdevindicker [email protected] More details will be posted online at www.hillandwood.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Devin Dickerson Memorial Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/devind94