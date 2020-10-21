Devin Jaron Stinnie
March 10, 1992 - October 10, 2020
Devin Jaron Stinnie, 28, of Charlottesville, Va., departed this life suddenly on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1992, the son of Michelle Stinnie of Charlottesville, Va.
Devin was a graduate of Monacan High School in Chesterfield County, Va. He attended J. Sargent Reynolds Community College and Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., and Culinary Concepts AB in Charlottesville, Va. He was employed with Jersey Mikes Subs in Charlottesville, Va. He loved playing basketball, cooking and singing.
Devin leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Michelle Stinnie; three siblings, DeAndre', Damian, and Andriana Stinnie, all of Charlottesville, Va.; one foster sister; one niece, A'Draya Milani Stinnie; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Rives Park, 925 Rives Street, Charlottesville, Va. Persons attending the service are expected to wear a mask.
Floral tributes may be brought to the memorial service.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, VA
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 21, 2020.