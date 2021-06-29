Dexter Wayne CarpenterDexter Wayne Carpenter, 76, of Gordonsville, passed away on Saturday June 26, 2021, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital surrounded by his family.Born on February 7, 1945, he was the son of the late Eura J. Carpenter Sr. and Macel C. Seabolt Carpenter. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Allen "Bert" Carpenter, Virgil E. Carpenter, and Eura J. "Junior" Carpenter Jr.Dexter served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1967. He retired from Dominion Energy after 42 years and he was a member of Waddell Masonic Lodge 228 in Gordonsville. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardner. He enjoyed square dancing with the Fluvanna Flutter Wheels and was a lifetime member of Cobham Hunt Club. Dexter always found something to do.Mr. Carpenter is survived by his wife of 55 years, Harriet E. "Liz" Carpenter; his son, Daniel W. "Danny" Carpenter and wife, Robin; sisters, Reba Streaker and Janet Crandall; a brother, Sidney Carpenter; granddaughters, Victoria L. "Tori" Carpenter, Lacee A. Carpenter, and Chloe Heimer and her daughter, Charlotte O'Hara; grandson, M. Cody Herrington; a special nephew, Mike Lanford, along with numerous other nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday July 1, 2021, at Mechanicsville Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Buster Payne will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, June 30, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville.