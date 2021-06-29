Menu
Dexter Wayne Carpenter
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St
Gordonsville, VA
Dexter Wayne Carpenter

Dexter Wayne Carpenter, 76, of Gordonsville, passed away on Saturday June 26, 2021, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital surrounded by his family.

Born on February 7, 1945, he was the son of the late Eura J. Carpenter Sr. and Macel C. Seabolt Carpenter. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Allen "Bert" Carpenter, Virgil E. Carpenter, and Eura J. "Junior" Carpenter Jr.

Dexter served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1967. He retired from Dominion Energy after 42 years and he was a member of Waddell Masonic Lodge 228 in Gordonsville. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardner. He enjoyed square dancing with the Fluvanna Flutter Wheels and was a lifetime member of Cobham Hunt Club. Dexter always found something to do.

Mr. Carpenter is survived by his wife of 55 years, Harriet E. "Liz" Carpenter; his son, Daniel W. "Danny" Carpenter and wife, Robin; sisters, Reba Streaker and Janet Crandall; a brother, Sidney Carpenter; granddaughters, Victoria L. "Tori" Carpenter, Lacee A. Carpenter, and Chloe Heimer and her daughter, Charlotte O'Hara; grandson, M. Cody Herrington; a special nephew, Mike Lanford, along with numerous other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday July 1, 2021, at Mechanicsville Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Buster Payne will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, June 30, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
Gordonsville, VA
Jul
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mechanicsville Baptist Church
VA
Dear Harriett, We are saddened to learn of Dexter's death. We always enjoyed his energy, laughs and entertainment at square dances. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Betty and Jimmy Morris
Other
July 1, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Carpenter family at this most difficult time. I had the privilege to know and work with Dexter and a finer person you could never know. You will without doubt be missed. God bless my friend.
William Bartlow
June 29, 2021
Mrs. Carpenter and family, I am sorry for your loss in Dexter's passing. Although I never worked with him directly, I do know he had a lot of friends at Dominion. He was very well thought of by many.
Billy Ballowe
June 29, 2021
My heart is broken fir the loss of Dexter. He was such a loving, caring, family man. He always made me laugh with his great sense of humor. Always thought he had 9 lives with going through so many accidents and being a survivor of them all. He will be truly missed. You have earned your wings, so fly high sweet Dexter until we all meet again.
Deborah Thacker
Family
June 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with the family.
Teresa and Robert Norton.
Friend
June 29, 2021
