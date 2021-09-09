Donald Wesley Banton
August 9, 1929 - September 6, 2021
Donald Wesley Banton of Charlottesville, Va., died at home at age 92 on September 6, 2021.
Born August 9, 1929 in Salamanca, N.Y., he was the son of Wesley Colfax Banton and Dessa May Thomas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Mae Banton and his half-brother, Ted Banton.
Don studied architecture at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and designed many schools and buildings across N.Y. state during his career. He loved music, and played clarinet and saxophone in groups such as the U.S. Army band, the Charlottesville Municipal Band, the Flashbacks, and the Second Wind Band.
He is survived by a son, Thomas Banton and his wife Holly Hintz, and a granddaughter Lisa Banton and her husband Andy Homyk, all of Charlottesville, Va.
The family is indebted to Don's support team at Hospice of the Piedmont and his caregivers at Visiting Angels.
Visitation is on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Hill & Wood funeral home Charlottesville Chapel from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Holly Memorial Gardens on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Cville Band or the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont.
Condolences may be shared with the family at HillandWood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 9, 2021.