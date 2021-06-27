Donald Lee Brill Jr.
LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio
Donald Lee Brill Jr., 58, of Little Hocking, Ohio, formerly of Ruckersville, Va., passed to his glory on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, following a brief illness.
He was born on June 29, 1962, the son of Donald Lee Brill Sr, and Judith Furik Brill, both of whom pre-deceased him. He was also predeceased by an aunt, Esther Tierney, and uncle, Rodger Brill.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his sisters, Elizabeth Brill of Elkton, Va., and Catherine Pritchett of Ruckersville, Va., brother, Robert Brill of Ruckersville, Va.; uncle, "Pete" Brill of Stanardsville, Va.; aunt, Arlene Brill of Stanardsville, Va.; cousins, Margaret Tierney of Buckeye, Ariz., Steven Tierney of Wallingford, Conn., and Kevin Brill of Stanardsville, Va.; three nephews, extended family, and a vast array of friends.
Donnie was well known for his big heart, quick wit, twinkling eyes, and warm chuckle. His career afforded him the ability to become an excellent heavy-equipment operator, interspersed with employment as a semi driver. He had most recently been employed as a long-haul truck driver throughout the mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley, and enjoyed recounting his experiences on the road with friends and family. He never missed an opportunity to capture a photo of a beautiful sunrise or sunset to share. Don was a Harley Davison enthusiast--taking advantage of every occasion to ride. His interests included nature, camping, motorcycling, cooking, heavy-equipment operation, and antique vehicle restoration and showings.
The family wishes to recognize Don's neighbors and close friends Jason and Amanda Reed who had become a second family to him and assisted with his health care in the final weeks of his illness.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home of Coolville, Ohio.
Services are yet unscheduled, but will be under the auspices of S&P Harley-Davison of Williamstown, W.Va., who are sponsoring a "Cancer Run" for Donnie's last ride.
.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 27, 2021.