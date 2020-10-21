Donald "Bucky" Guy Turner II
Bucky Turner, 52, of Gordonsville, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with multiple myeloma.
Born on October 23, 1967, in Roanoke, he was a graduate of Cave Springs High School, 1986 and VCU, 1992. Bucky began his career in Charlottesville as a graphic designer. He loved animals, nature, music, motorcycles, sports, and most of all his family.
Bucky was the son, of Carol H. Turner and the late Donald Turner; Husband of 21 years to Michelle Mobley Turner; and loving father to Kamryn and Avery; Brother of Renee and Ron Martin and Tammy Mobley; Uncle to Ashley, Justin, Riley, Devin, Matthew, and Blake.
A memorial service will be held at Preddy's Funeral Home, 301 S. Main Street, Gordonsville, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11 a.m.
As an expression of love and sympathy, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the ASPCA.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 21, 2020.