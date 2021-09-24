Menu
Donald Gray Harper
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
Donald Gray Harper

September 25, 1935 - September 22, 2021

Donald Gray Harper, 85, of Stanardsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

A native of South Norfolk, Virginia, he was born on September 25, 1935, to the late Joseph and Ada Harper. He retired from Sperry Marine in Charlottesville, Virginia, after 35 years of service. He was known as "Shorty" or "Duck" by family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Ann Powell Harper, and his brother, Joseph Harper.

Don is survived by his sister, Ruby Spence, and her husband, Carlton of Jacksonville, Florida; his stepson, Keith Shifflett; granddaughter, Dana Shifflett McCauley; grandson, Dylan Shifflett; great-grandchildren, Madison and Marshall McCauley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Holly Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jeff Tucker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity in Don's memory.

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com.

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Virginia, is handling arrangements.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trl Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Holly Memorial Gardens
VA
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss, Our deepest sympathies.
Gene & Melinda Peery
Friend
December 3, 2021
My condolences to Don's family and friends. I fondly remember him as a classmate at AHS. He was smart and admired by his classmates.RIP!
William Raines
School
September 25, 2021
Sending deepest condolences to all friends and family of D.G. He's been a decades old friend to us, and I have very fond memories of our working life at Sperry, family events, and camping trips. Rest in peace Shorty; you'll be greatly missed.
Liz Brill & Joel Sullivan
Friend
September 24, 2021
I'm sorry to hear about the passing of Shorty .Words can never tell anyone what kind of person he was .R.I.P. old Buddy you will be missed.
Bryant Powell
September 24, 2021
Sad to hear of the passing of Shorty Harper although he had many obstacles in his life he never let any of them keep him from doing all the things that came agross his path. One of the nicest pepole you ever wish to meet . He will be greatly missed R.I.P. OLD Buddy.
Bryant Powell
September 24, 2021
Don was one of a kind and will long be remembered. His was a life well lived. May your memories be sweet and bring you comfort.
Gail and Dale Ganott
Friend
September 23, 2021
Don will be remembered for his is love of old knifes, and model A Fords.
Earnest Dodrill
Coworker
September 23, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Hazel Peyton
Friend
September 23, 2021
Don was a very special person he never forgot anyone and always so happy and pleasant to meet and talk with. We will miss him, RIP, our deepest sympathy to all.
Frank & Pat Shiflett
Coworker
September 23, 2021
My deepest condolences to Don's family. I always appreciated Donald G. and was glad to see him whenever we crossed paths at work. I was glad to have the opportunity to work with him a bit.
Jeff Johnson
Friend
September 23, 2021
My deepest condolences to all Dons family. Don was my friend for more than 50 years, I just loved this guy, I will shortly miss him, rest in peace’s my buddy
Ellis Frazier
Friend
September 23, 2021
