Donald Gray Harper
September 25, 1935 - September 22, 2021
Donald Gray Harper, 85, of Stanardsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
A native of South Norfolk, Virginia, he was born on September 25, 1935, to the late Joseph and Ada Harper. He retired from Sperry Marine in Charlottesville, Virginia, after 35 years of service. He was known as "Shorty" or "Duck" by family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Ann Powell Harper, and his brother, Joseph Harper.
Don is survived by his sister, Ruby Spence, and her husband, Carlton of Jacksonville, Florida; his stepson, Keith Shifflett; granddaughter, Dana Shifflett McCauley; grandson, Dylan Shifflett; great-grandchildren, Madison and Marshall McCauley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Holly Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jeff Tucker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity
in Don's memory.
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Virginia, is handling arrangements.
Ryan Funeral Home
12819 Spotswood Trl Ruckersville, VA 22968
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 24, 2021.