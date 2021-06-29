Menu
Donald Rayburn Jones
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
Donald Rayburn Jones

June 23, 1944 - June 8, 2021

Donald Rayburn Jones passed away peacefully at his Charlottesville home on June 8, 2021, at the age of 76.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years , Wanda Jean Jones; son, Shane and Cassie Varner, of Shenandoah, Va.; brothers, Leroy Jones of Florence, S.C., Dennis Jones of Charlottesville, and Tim Jones of Manderville, La., and many nieces and nephews who listened to his words of wisdom over the years

He managed Hardees and Arby's, but the one he loved the most was Bixby's. He was known as Mr. Bixby and downtown Charlottesville's poet philosopher, where he used his personal blackboard to send his messages to his customers at the Restaurant. He retired from Adult Learning Center in 2020 after 15 years of faithful service.



Metaphors by Don Jones

Life is like a tennis game.

It fools you every time.

You get the cross-court covered

And, life goes up the line.



Per Don's wishes, he was cremated and memorial service will be held at later date, May he rest in peace!!!!
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 29, 2021.
I am so sorry to hear about this. Don was such a sweet guy and always tried to help everyone at the Adult Learning Center. I enjoyed our talks. May his memory live on in all that loved him.
Cherry Stewart
Work
August 30, 2021
Sorry to hear of Don´s passing. I worked for him and Jean at Bixby´s in 1985. He was generous with his wisdom, a good boss to work for.
Jeff Gaines
August 13, 2021
