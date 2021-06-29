Donald Rayburn Jones



June 23, 1944 - June 8, 2021



Donald Rayburn Jones passed away peacefully at his Charlottesville home on June 8, 2021, at the age of 76.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years , Wanda Jean Jones; son, Shane and Cassie Varner, of Shenandoah, Va.; brothers, Leroy Jones of Florence, S.C., Dennis Jones of Charlottesville, and Tim Jones of Manderville, La., and many nieces and nephews who listened to his words of wisdom over the years



He managed Hardees and Arby's, but the one he loved the most was Bixby's. He was known as Mr. Bixby and downtown Charlottesville's poet philosopher, where he used his personal blackboard to send his messages to his customers at the Restaurant. He retired from Adult Learning Center in 2020 after 15 years of faithful service.







Metaphors by Don Jones



Life is like a tennis game.



It fools you every time.



You get the cross-court covered



And, life goes up the line.







Per Don's wishes, he was cremated and memorial service will be held at later date, May he rest in peace!!!!



Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 29, 2021.