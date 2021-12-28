Donald W. McCauley Sr.August 13, 1938 - December 25, 2021On Christmas Day, December 25, 2021, Donald Wayne McCauley, 83, of Charlottesville, earned his Heavenly wings. He died peacefully at his home with his wife and daughter by his side.Don was born on August 13, 1938, in Ivy, Virginia, to the late Elzie and Margie McCauley. After graduating from Albemarle High and attending business school, he began his career in consumer finance and mortgage lending. After a long and successful career, he retired from Citibank in 1999.Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lottie McCauley; his sister, Barbara Chapman (Eddie); his children, Wayne McCauley (Vanessa), Darren McCauley (Amy), and Kimberly Crow; his grandchildren, Cody McCauley (Jackie), SSG. Thomas Crow (Erin), Laurelyn McCauley (Wyatt Tapscott), and Matthew Crow (Casey); and his great-grandson, Jack Thomas Crow. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.Don was an avid UVA Cavalier fan with season football tickets for over 50 years. He also enjoyed coaching and mentoring his many "kids" and "grandkids" in youth sports for over two decades.Family was everything to Don, and he enjoyed creating many elaborate and far-fetched stories, especially military, with his grandchildren. His guiding devotion was to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his family which consumed his every thought and action. During his life, Don served in multiple Baptist ministries as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and board member. At the time of his death, he was a member of Albemarle Baptist Church.His wife was by his side in every adventure and every breath through his passing. He was a parent and a friend to each of his children, mentoring them in all aspects as they navigated life. His proudest accomplishments were those of his children and grandchildren.The family would like to thank his excellent care team, with specific gratitude to his PCP, Dr. Karen Starr. We are grateful for the loving care you provided. Special thanks also to Sam Bridgeman.The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Teague Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at Albemarle Baptist Church on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. We ask that all attendees be vaccinated and/or masked.