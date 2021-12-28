Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald W. McCauley Sr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
Donald W. McCauley Sr.

August 13, 1938 - December 25, 2021

On Christmas Day, December 25, 2021, Donald Wayne McCauley, 83, of Charlottesville, earned his Heavenly wings. He died peacefully at his home with his wife and daughter by his side.

Don was born on August 13, 1938, in Ivy, Virginia, to the late Elzie and Margie McCauley. After graduating from Albemarle High and attending business school, he began his career in consumer finance and mortgage lending. After a long and successful career, he retired from Citibank in 1999.

Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lottie McCauley; his sister, Barbara Chapman (Eddie); his children, Wayne McCauley (Vanessa), Darren McCauley (Amy), and Kimberly Crow; his grandchildren, Cody McCauley (Jackie), SSG. Thomas Crow (Erin), Laurelyn McCauley (Wyatt Tapscott), and Matthew Crow (Casey); and his great-grandson, Jack Thomas Crow. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.

Don was an avid UVA Cavalier fan with season football tickets for over 50 years. He also enjoyed coaching and mentoring his many "kids" and "grandkids" in youth sports for over two decades.

Family was everything to Don, and he enjoyed creating many elaborate and far-fetched stories, especially military, with his grandchildren. His guiding devotion was to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his family which consumed his every thought and action. During his life, Don served in multiple Baptist ministries as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and board member. At the time of his death, he was a member of Albemarle Baptist Church.

His wife was by his side in every adventure and every breath through his passing. He was a parent and a friend to each of his children, mentoring them in all aspects as they navigated life. His proudest accomplishments were those of his children and grandchildren.

The family would like to thank his excellent care team, with specific gratitude to his PCP, Dr. Karen Starr. We are grateful for the loving care you provided. Special thanks also to Sam Bridgeman.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Teague Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at Albemarle Baptist Church on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. We ask that all attendees be vaccinated and/or masked.

Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD, Charlottesville, VA
Dec
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Albemarle Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Teague Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Teague Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Dear Lottie, So sorry to learn of your husband's death. My condolences to you and your family. Charlene
Charlene M. Sedgwick
January 1, 2022
Lottie and Family we are so sorry to hear of uncle Don Passing he will be missed
Phyllis Anderson
Friend
December 30, 2021
Darren and family, I am saddened to learn of Mr. McCauley´s passing. I remember the pride he took in his Coaching and watching his sons from Little League through High School. Hold on to your memories.
Chuck Wood
Friend
December 30, 2021
So sorry to see this. My deepest sympathies to Lottie and all the family. Don lead an amazing life. Prayers for strength and comfort during this difficult time.
Ella and Frank Wood
Friend
December 29, 2021
My sympathy and prayers to the family of Coach McCauley. From McIntyre Park to Azalea Field, many great memories playing with Darren and his father. My thoughts are with you.
Todd Ward
December 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Don´s passing he was always such a nice kind person. My thoughts and prayers to Lottie and family.
Carolyn McCauley Shifflett
Family
December 28, 2021
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Mr. McCauley´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
December 28, 2021
I am sad I have lost my friend and classmate from AHS.Don was a good guy who enjoyed life and made people who knew him happy. RIP FRIEND!
WILLIAM RAINES
December 28, 2021
Lottie, I am so sorry to learn of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this sad time.
Glenda Morris
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results