Donald Melvin Plautz
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home
138 Heritage Dr
Palmyra, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 23 2022
2:00p.m.
Salem United Methodist Church
Donald Melvin Plautz

December 26, 1942 - April 10, 2022

Donald Melvin Plautz, 79, of Palmyra, died on April 10, 2022, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.

He was born on December 26, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wisc., a son of the late Frederick Christ and Dorothy (Elert) Plautz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Russ Plautz.

Dr. Plautz graduated from Elmhurst University in 1965 and earned a PhD in Organic Chemistry from South Dakota State University. He married his college sweetheart, Bonnie, on July 2, 1966. Don taught Chemistry for one year in Michigan but spent most of his career in Illinois as a Forensic Scientist and Lab Director. He and Bonnie moved to Lake Monticello in 2006 and spent fifteen happy years there together.

Don was most proud of his family, which includes his wife; a son, Jeff Plautz (Carol); daughter, Julie Heller (John); and granddaughter, Reagan.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Salem United Methodist Church, by the Rev. Rebecca Trovalli. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent Salem United Methodist Church, 840 Salem Church Rd., or to Lake Monticello Fire and Rescue, 10 Slice Rd., Palmyra, VA 22963.

Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 18, 2022.
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God´s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 5:4
Lora
April 15, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rena
April 15, 2022
