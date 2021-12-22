Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Wayne Sites
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
Donald Wayne Sites

March 9, 1946 - December 18, 2021

Donald Wayne Sites, 75 of Keysville, Va., departed this earth on Saturday, December 18, 2021 to be with his Heavenly Father and Savior.

Born on March 9, 1946 in Nelson County, Va., he was the son of the late Terry Granville Sites and Fairy Ninaetta Stokes. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen and Ruth, and by his brothers, Terry and Albert.

Donald worked for UPS for more than 40 years. He was a member of Belmont Baptist Church where he was a previous deacon, as well as serving the church in many other ways. He was a member of the All American Honor Guard for many years, as well as the Intermont Military Vehicle Club. Donald was the proud owner of a 1953 M38 Jeep. He loved camping, kayaking and spending time with his dogs, Ella and Pebbles.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah; his children, Donald Wayne and wife, Faith of Chesterfield, Melissa Elaine and husband, Gene of Kents Store, and Kelly of Charlottesville; his brother, Ronald of Harrisonburg; his sisters, Betty of Raleigh, N.C., and Peggy of Scottsville; along with several grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Belmont Baptist Church with Doctor Gregory Anderson officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Rock Spring Cemetery in Faber, Va.

Due to Covid precautions, masks will be required to attend the services at the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Belmont Baptist Church
VA
Dec
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Belmont Baptist Church
VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Just saw where Donpassed in the D.P. did not know. Sending our condolences to you all. Don't and I worked together at UPS for 30 years. Sorry to hear. Pray for your comfort. God Bless.
Aubrey Harris
Friend
January 16, 2022
Sending prayers for the family.
Barbara (Craig) Savage
Family
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results