Donald Wayne Sites
March 9, 1946 - December 18, 2021
Donald Wayne Sites, 75 of Keysville, Va., departed this earth on Saturday, December 18, 2021 to be with his Heavenly Father and Savior.
Born on March 9, 1946 in Nelson County, Va., he was the son of the late Terry Granville Sites and Fairy Ninaetta Stokes. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen and Ruth, and by his brothers, Terry and Albert.
Donald worked for UPS for more than 40 years. He was a member of Belmont Baptist Church where he was a previous deacon, as well as serving the church in many other ways. He was a member of the All American Honor Guard for many years, as well as the Intermont Military Vehicle Club. Donald was the proud owner of a 1953 M38 Jeep. He loved camping, kayaking and spending time with his dogs, Ella and Pebbles.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah; his children, Donald Wayne and wife, Faith of Chesterfield, Melissa Elaine and husband, Gene of Kents Store, and Kelly of Charlottesville; his brother, Ronald of Harrisonburg; his sisters, Betty of Raleigh, N.C., and Peggy of Scottsville; along with several grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Belmont Baptist Church with Doctor Gregory Anderson officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Rock Spring Cemetery in Faber, Va.
Due to Covid precautions, masks will be required to attend the services at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 22, 2021.