Donald Irvin Turner
February 23, 1962 - March 17, 2022
Donald Irvin Turner, 60, of Richmond, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2022, at The Envoy of Westover hills assisted living facility.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Thacker Brothers Funeral Home in Scottsville. Burial will follow at Salem Baptist church in Buckingham.
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home will be handling arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 23, 2022.