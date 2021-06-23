Donna M. Barbour, 58, of Greenwood, Va., passed away on June 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Hildrie and Shirley Barbour as well as her brother, Eric Barbour.
She is survived by her only child, Erica Barbour; a granddaughter, Gianah-Kelis Christian; her sister, Rhonda White; her brother from another mother, Dr. Rev. Stanley E Woodfolk; her aunts, Louise Cousins and Doris Brown; her nieces, Schyler Barbour (Shawna Terry-Barbour), Emily Page, and Korin Searcy; two nephews, Camron Barbour and Carter Page; as well as a host of family and friends that she loved so deeply and that loved her.
Memorial services will be held at Evergreen Ministries, 2001 Earlysville Road, Charlottesville, Va., 11 a.m. Wednesday 23, 2021.
Sweet cousin Donna, I am in shock..My thoughts and to my cousin Rhonda aka Boo Barbour - White & our family
much love always cousins
Cheryl, Dayjon and Dayzia Gross
Cheryl Gross
Family
June 30, 2021
I'm in total shock right now I did not know my dear sweet cousin Donna, our Thoughts and prayer
Love u cuz
Cheryl Gross of Virginia Beach,Va
Family
June 29, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I adored Donna--what a treasure she was. May the love of your friends and family and your many fond memories of Donna support you through this time. Blessings to you all. Amy Tucker
Amy Tucker
June 26, 2021
Prayers for Donna´s family and fellow friends. Donna was a sweet lady and a good friend. She will be missed.
Gayle Kidd
Friend
June 25, 2021
Praying for supernatural strength and peace during this difficult time for the family.
Sherry Dickerson
June 24, 2021
Rest in heaven my beautiful friend. You will truly be missed. Sending my condolences to the family.
Tracie Briggs
Work
June 24, 2021
Prayers of comfort for the family. I will forever remember Donna's smile.
Tawanda Bowles
June 23, 2021
Condolences to the family.
Sheila Boling
School
June 23, 2021
My deepest condolences too the family .
Susan Carter
Susan Ninette Carter
June 23, 2021
To the Family of Donna Barbour,
My heartfelt thoughts go out to you in this time of sorrow. May God comfort and keep you in the days to come.
Karen Coles and Family
Karen Coles
Work
June 23, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Donna was such a lovely person and friend.
Melinda Washington
Friend
June 23, 2021
My deepest condolence to Donna's family. My the blessing from above be with you.
James Gordon
Friend
June 23, 2021
Condolences Sent To The Family! Let Your Hearts Be Comforted! May Donna R.I.P.