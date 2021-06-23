Donna M. Barbour



Donna M. Barbour, 58, of Greenwood, Va., passed away on June 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Hildrie and Shirley Barbour as well as her brother, Eric Barbour.



She is survived by her only child, Erica Barbour; a granddaughter, Gianah-Kelis Christian; her sister, Rhonda White; her brother from another mother, Dr. Rev. Stanley E Woodfolk; her aunts, Louise Cousins and Doris Brown; her nieces, Schyler Barbour (Shawna Terry-Barbour), Emily Page, and Korin Searcy; two nephews, Camron Barbour and Carter Page; as well as a host of family and friends that she loved so deeply and that loved her.



Memorial services will be held at Evergreen Ministries, 2001 Earlysville Road, Charlottesville, Va., 11 a.m. Wednesday 23, 2021.



Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 23, 2021.