Donna Marie ShifflettSeptember 13, 1949 - March 31, 2022Donna Marie Shifflett, 72, of Shipman, Va, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, surrounded by love. She was born on September 13, 1949.Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Marion Wayne Shifflett Sr. and her parents, Obey Eugen Gibson and Fannie Joyce GibsonDonna is survived by her two sons, Johnny and Jessie; three daughters, Diane, Dawn, and Fantasia; four stepchildren, Tonya, Martha, Brandy, and Marion Shifflett Jr.; 16 grandchildren, Koda, Tashont, Jaylyn, Austin, Danielle, Jay Jr., Jamar, Audrey, Zippy, Michael, Tony, Kristen, Taylor, Emily, Scott, and Jane; three great-grandchildren; Izzy, Silas, and Oliver.A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 1 p.mp, at Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville.