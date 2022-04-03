Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Marie Shifflett
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
Donna Marie Shifflett

September 13, 1949 - March 31, 2022

Donna Marie Shifflett, 72, of Shipman, Va, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, surrounded by love. She was born on September 13, 1949.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Marion Wayne Shifflett Sr. and her parents, Obey Eugen Gibson and Fannie Joyce Gibson

Donna is survived by her two sons, Johnny and Jessie; three daughters, Diane, Dawn, and Fantasia; four stepchildren, Tonya, Martha, Brandy, and Marion Shifflett Jr.; 16 grandchildren, Koda, Tashont, Jaylyn, Austin, Danielle, Jay Jr., Jamar, Audrey, Zippy, Michael, Tony, Kristen, Taylor, Emily, Scott, and Jane; three great-grandchildren; Izzy, Silas, and Oliver.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 1 p.mp, at Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville.

Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Teague Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Teague Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.