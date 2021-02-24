Menu
Donna Delano Strode
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Donna Delano Strode

May 16, 1950 - February 20, 2021

Donna Delano Strode, age 70, passed away suddenly at home on February 20, 2021.

She was an artist, computer specialist, Aikidoist, mother, grandmother, loving friend, and twenty-two year employee of Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Informatics.

She is survived by her daughter, Surusheh Covington, her husband, McRae Covington, and their two children, Sophie and Colin Covington; her son, Vies Shirbacheh, his wife, Ashley O'Rourke, and their daughter, Gracie O'Rourke Shirbacheh; her son, Kia Shirbacheh, his wife, Brandi Shirbacheh, and their daughters, Taylor and Avery Shirbacheh; and her loving housemates, Jonathan Doner and Sharon Chilcote-Doner.

Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Strode. She is survived by sisters, Peggy Pfeuffer, Shirley Coffey, and sister-in-law, Rebecca Strode.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

We all love you, Donna. You will be greatly missed.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Hill & Wood Funeral Home

201 North 1st Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Published by Daily Progress on Feb. 24, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere condolences to Donna's family and friends. She was a lovely person and colleague. I didn't work with her directly, but I interacted with her often in my 12 years at MAS/Alere. She was a rock of patience and wisdom for younger employees and new hires. A great listener with a gentle manner, but also outspoken about issues that she felt were important. I'm sad that she didn't get to enjoy a long retirement, visiting with loved ones and pursuing her creative interests, but she certainly packed in a full and vibrant life in the time she had.
Catherine Stolzenbach
Coworker
February 25, 2021
So sorry to hear this. I enjoyed working with you. Who knew those would be the good ol' days. Love to your family Donna, you will be missed.
Doris Colvin
February 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I enjoyed working with Donna over the years at MAS/Alere/Abbott. I remember a trip we took together to NJ when i-STAT was being integrated into RALS - I got to know her better outside of work, and enjoyed her company. She will be very much missed. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Tina Strealy-Colom
February 24, 2021
