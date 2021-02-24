Donna Delano Strode
May 16, 1950 - February 20, 2021
Donna Delano Strode, age 70, passed away suddenly at home on February 20, 2021.
She was an artist, computer specialist, Aikidoist, mother, grandmother, loving friend, and twenty-two year employee of Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Informatics.
She is survived by her daughter, Surusheh Covington, her husband, McRae Covington, and their two children, Sophie and Colin Covington; her son, Vies Shirbacheh, his wife, Ashley O'Rourke, and their daughter, Gracie O'Rourke Shirbacheh; her son, Kia Shirbacheh, his wife, Brandi Shirbacheh, and their daughters, Taylor and Avery Shirbacheh; and her loving housemates, Jonathan Doner and Sharon Chilcote-Doner.
Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Strode. She is survived by sisters, Peggy Pfeuffer, Shirley Coffey, and sister-in-law, Rebecca Strode.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
We all love you, Donna. You will be greatly missed.
