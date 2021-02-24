Sincere condolences to Donna's family and friends. She was a lovely person and colleague. I didn't work with her directly, but I interacted with her often in my 12 years at MAS/Alere. She was a rock of patience and wisdom for younger employees and new hires. A great listener with a gentle manner, but also outspoken about issues that she felt were important. I'm sad that she didn't get to enjoy a long retirement, visiting with loved ones and pursuing her creative interests, but she certainly packed in a full and vibrant life in the time she had.

Catherine Stolzenbach Coworker February 25, 2021