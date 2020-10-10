Doris Marie Dillard
March 6, 1949 - October 6, 2020
Doris Marie Dillard, 71, of Charlottesville, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, after a long illness. She was cared for at The Cedars nursing home. Born on March 6, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Delores M. (Dillard) Johnson and Grafton W. Dillard Jr.
Those who she leaves to mourn her loss and cherish many family memories are her daughter, Natasha M. Scott of Charlottesville; two sisters, Barbara Johnson and Vernett Dillard; three brothers, Edward and Forest Johnson, and Roy Dillard; five grandsons, Aaron, Antonio, Ahmad, Izhaan, and Jaimon; three great-grandchildren; a niece, Isabel Wright; and a host of other relatives, cousins, and friends.
Doris was baptized at Zion Union Baptist Church and joined the choir there. Raised and educated in Charlottesville, she attended the former Jefferson Elementary School that her father and uncle also attended; she graduated from Lane High School in the late 1960s. She was employed at the University of Virginia Medical Center where she held a position as a unit coordinator for several years until retirement. Doris met the challenges of life with a feisty personality, but she had a friendly side too, both of which were traits of her earlier ancestors. She enjoyed the simple things in life—such as fine dining at Aberdeen Barn or the Red Lobster, gaming and card playing, cruising the high seas, listening to Caribbean music, and later in life--the joy of being with her grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 12 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery. A repast will be announced.
J.F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
