Doris K. Newcomb
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Doris K. Newcomb

March 13, 1923 - February 28, 2021

Doris K. Newcomb died peacefully in her sleep on the morning of February 28 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Born March 13, 1923, Doris was predeceased by her parents Fredrick and Grace (Brokaw) Kilminister, and her beloved husband of 53 years, Robert S. Newcomb (1920-1997).

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Newcomb (John Hargraves) of New York City and her son, Robert (Paula) Newcomb of Charlottesville. She also leaves a nephew, Edward Newcomb and nieces, Nina Orner and Linda Vogt.

Doris and Bob met as teenagers at Lake Mohawk, New Jersey where their families had vacation homes. Doris was a graduate of the College of St. Elizabeth, in Morris Township, New Jersey and she married Bob on June 24, 1944 immediately after graduation. As a young couple they moved to Chatham, New Jersey where they lived for thirty years, raised their two children and made lifelong friendships that are still part of the family today. In 1976 they moved to Bethlehem, Pa., where Doris enjoyed an active life with tennis, golf, bridge and community service. In 2009 she moved to Charlottesville to be near her son and daughter-in-law and became a resident of Westminister Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. She was a lifelong learner and had great curiosity across a wide range of subjects. She loved to read, especially history, was a tireless volunteer and a daily walker on the paths of Westminster Canterbury up until her final years. She loved gardening, flowers, and classical music. She faced the COVID-19 pandemic with characteristic grace, strength, and stoic good humor in the long isolation that followed.

The family thank all of the extraordinary caregivers of Health Care 2 at WCBR.

At her request, there will be no memorial service.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 2, 2021.
