Doris Richards
December 30, 1925 - December 5, 2020
Doris Richards, 94, of Ruckersville, Virginia passed on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Doris was born on December 30, 1925, the daughter of the late Elijah and Christina Marshall Shifflett.
Following the death of her mother, Doris and her brother, Orvin Shifflett and sister, Hazel S. Herring, were raised by their great uncle and great aunt, Andrew and Bertie Marshall.
After dating for six weeks, Doris married the love of her life, Glen Richards. They were married for 67 years, before his death in 2015. Their four children, Glenda R. Trimmer and her husband, Bill of Fairfax, Va., Marcia R. Canada and her husband, Lloyd of Stanardsville, Va., Debbie R. Estes and her husband, Aubrey also of Stanardsville, Va., Glen William "Billy" Richards and his wife, Lois of Dyke, Va.; 11 grandchildren, Bryce Trimmer, Timothy Trimmer, Melissa T. Bigler, Michelle C. Proffitt, Heather C. Nothstine, Adam Canada, Joe Henshaw, Stephanie E. Eddins, Shannon Estes, Christopher Richards, Whitney Richards; and 21 great-grandchildren survived Doris.
As a child, Doris was taught the importance of hard work, and that work ethic remained with her all of her life. She loved working outdoors, whether it was in the yard or her huge garden. Doris was a great cook and loved feeding her family. She always had a "pound" cake ready to serve anyone that might stop by. Her daily morning visits with her special friend and neighbor, Joann Gallihugh, was something Doris looked forward to each day.
Doris was an active member of Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren. She loved the Lord and it showed in her love for others. She was a devoted, dedicated wife, wonderful mother and loving grandmother.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren in Ruckersville, Va. with Pastor Johnny Hawkins officiating. Interment will follow at the Wetsel Family Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren, C/O Lisa Deane 232 Wildwood Drive Ruckersville, VA 22968.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of "The Harbor" in Stanardsville, Va., Dr. Brooke Bostic, as well as, Medi Hospice for their care, love and support.
An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
Ryan Funeral Home
12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 7, 2020.