Doris Rose



March 18, 1927 - December 11, 2020



Doris Muriel Hudson Rose passed away on December 11, 2020, from natural causes in Shreveport, La.



Born in Williamston. N.C., Doris was a long time resident of Charlottesville, Va., where she worked for the Centel Telephone Company and created many fond memories. Doris enjoyed singing in the choir at Belmont Baptist Church in Charlottesville and later Northside Baptist Church, raising her children, and spending time with her nine grandchildren and later thirteen great grandchildren.



Doris was preceded in death by her former husband, John Rose; her grandson, Brian Rose; her sister, Vivian Harlow; and her brother, Roy Hudson.



Doris is survived by her children, Jerry Rose and his wife, Carol, of Southern Shores, N.C., Robert Rose of Shreveport, La., and Jackie Marino and her husband, Sam, of Haughton, La.; her brother, Charles Hudson of Moyock, N.C., as well as eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



Hill Crest Funeral Homes & Memorial Park



601 Hwy 80, Haughton, LA 71037



Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2020.