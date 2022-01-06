Doris Jean Hanger Walkup
August 14, 1947 - January 2, 2022
Doris Jean Hanger Walkup, age 74, passed away on January 2, 2022. Born on August 14, 1947, in Waynesboro, Va., she was the youngest daughter of the late Boyd and Thelma (Knicely) Hanger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Margaret Rhodes and her husband Fred, and Charlie Hanger.
Doris is survived by her three children, Tim Walkup (Andrea), Jim Walkup, and Penny Guy (Cabell) of Charlottesville, Va.; her greatest joys, her five grandsons, JT Cote of Nashville, N.C., Jacob, Sam, and Charlie Walkup, and Nicholas Guy, all of Charlottesville, Va.; sister-in-law, Kay Hanger of Waynesboro; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be planned at a later date when we are able to come together safely, enjoy a meal, and share memories with each other.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 6, 2022.