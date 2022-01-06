Menu
Doris Jean Hanger Walkup
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Doris Jean Hanger Walkup

August 14, 1947 - January 2, 2022

Doris Jean Hanger Walkup, age 74, passed away on January 2, 2022. Born on August 14, 1947, in Waynesboro, Va., she was the youngest daughter of the late Boyd and Thelma (Knicely) Hanger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Margaret Rhodes and her husband Fred, and Charlie Hanger.

Doris is survived by her three children, Tim Walkup (Andrea), Jim Walkup, and Penny Guy (Cabell) of Charlottesville, Va.; her greatest joys, her five grandsons, JT Cote of Nashville, N.C., Jacob, Sam, and Charlie Walkup, and Nicholas Guy, all of Charlottesville, Va.; sister-in-law, Kay Hanger of Waynesboro; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be planned at a later date when we are able to come together safely, enjoy a meal, and share memories with each other.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Penny, Praying for you and your family. May you feel the presence of God as He wrap His arms around you, as he comfort you and wipe your tears. The loss of a mother, our mothers is a very hard loss as they are an intricate source of our life. Keep your memories close, laugh often and speak of her boldly and with fondness. sending hugs.
Dawn R Starks Johnson
Work
January 6, 2022
