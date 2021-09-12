Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy G. Copony
1918 - 2021
BORN
1918
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Fordson High School
Dorothy G. Copony

1918 - 1921

Dorothy G. Copony, 102, died on July 23, 2021, at The Colonnades in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Born in 1918 in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Copony and Gertrude Hodgson Copony of Mt. Clemens, Michigan. She received her nursing degree from Harper Hospital in Detroit and a joint Bachelors/Masters degree from the University of Iowa.

Dorothy was a registered nurse and worked at Harper Hospital in Detroit, Fordson High School and Henry Ford Community College in Dearborn, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward L. and Herman W. Copony; and her niece, Martha Hafler of Centerburg, Ohio. She is survived by five nieces, Susan Field of Athens, Ga., Mary Margaret Rao of Boca Raton, Fla., Lynn Hales of Salisbury, N.C., Dorothy Jean Fischer of Seattle, Wash., and Carolyn Enge of Olympia, Wash.; and a nephew, James Copony of Salisbury, Md.

Dorothy was outspoken with a wonderful sense of humor. She was generous to a fault, loved traveling, collecting fine art, and listening to classical music. She was a big fan of Wolverine and Hawkeye football and basketball teams. Most of all, she was devoted to her nieces and nephew and their children.

Memorial gifts may be made to Doctors Without Borders, 333 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10001.

A private service will be held at a later date by her family with burial in Clinton Grove Cemetery in Mt. Clemens, Michigan.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.