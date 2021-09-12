Dorothy G. Copony
1918 - 1921
Dorothy G. Copony, 102, died on July 23, 2021, at The Colonnades in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Born in 1918 in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Copony and Gertrude Hodgson Copony of Mt. Clemens, Michigan. She received her nursing degree from Harper Hospital in Detroit and a joint Bachelors/Masters degree from the University of Iowa.
Dorothy was a registered nurse and worked at Harper Hospital in Detroit, Fordson High School and Henry Ford Community College in Dearborn, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward L. and Herman W. Copony; and her niece, Martha Hafler of Centerburg, Ohio. She is survived by five nieces, Susan Field of Athens, Ga., Mary Margaret Rao of Boca Raton, Fla., Lynn Hales of Salisbury, N.C., Dorothy Jean Fischer of Seattle, Wash., and Carolyn Enge of Olympia, Wash.; and a nephew, James Copony of Salisbury, Md.
Dorothy was outspoken with a wonderful sense of humor. She was generous to a fault, loved traveling, collecting fine art, and listening to classical music. She was a big fan of Wolverine and Hawkeye football and basketball teams. Most of all, she was devoted to her nieces and nephew and their children.
Memorial gifts may be made to Doctors Without Borders
, 333 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10001.
A private service will be held at a later date by her family with burial in Clinton Grove Cemetery in Mt. Clemens, Michigan.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 12, 2021.