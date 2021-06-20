Offering condolences to family of Billie Hurst. I am a previous neighbor from Norfolk and lived on Warwick Ave. when all our children were growing up. She was a wonderful neighbor and friend. We enjoyed taking golf lessons together at one time. The years have flown by and families grown with children of their own now. It is to these children I wish to know what a lady she was!

Phyllis Day Friend July 4, 2021