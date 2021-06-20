Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy McIlveen "Billie" Hurst
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Petersburg
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA
Dorothy "Billie" McIlveen Hurst

January 30, 1934 - June 18, 2021

Dorothy "Billie" McIlveen Hurst, 87, of S. Prince George, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on January 30, 1934, to the late William and Dorothy McIlveen. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Massies Mill, and was preceded in death by her son, Lewis "Kit" Hurst; and great-granddaughter, Kennedy Grace Briggs. Billie was a devoted mother and homemaker. She also loved to care for animals, which led her to become a veterinary assistant and run her own kennel.

She is survived by her children, Scott Alan Hurst (Lynette), Robin Briggs (Mac), Randy Hurst (Bobbi), Stacey Sutton (Dave), and Mark Hurst (Robin); 17 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements made by the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Petersburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Petersburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Offering condolences to family of Billie Hurst. I am a previous neighbor from Norfolk and lived on Warwick Ave. when all our children were growing up. She was a wonderful neighbor and friend. We enjoyed taking golf lessons together at one time. The years have flown by and families grown with children of their own now. It is to these children I wish to know what a lady she was!
Phyllis Day
Friend
July 4, 2021
Thoughts an prayers with you my friend. Your mom was one of the sweetest ladies I ever knew. Love, Ginger
Ginger McAlpine
Friend
June 20, 2021
Gail & Chuck Waddell
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results