Dorothy Ellen (Summers) Israel
July 27, 1928 - June 22, 2021
Dorothy Ellen (Summers) Israel, age 92, of Charlottesville, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in her daughter's home from natural causes.
Dottie was born on July 27, 1928, in Clarksburg, W.Va. She was married to Richard Davisson Israel for 44 years. She worked in her own business as a tax accountant for many years. She was actively involved in the ministries of St. Mark Lutheran Church, where she served as trustee and treasurer. Dottie was an avid golfer who frequently organized and played in local tournaments.
Dottie is survived by her daughters, Terry Bonner (Dan) and Marianne Baker (Calvin); four grandchildren, Coleman, Keary, and Sarah Bonner, and Davisson Baker; and four great-grandchildren, Amaya Baker, and Carson, Jane, and Anna Bonner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard.
All are welcomed to attend a graveside burial service on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens, Charlottesville, with a memorial reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Senior Center of Charlottesville, 1180 Pepsi Place, Charlottesville, VA 22901, St. Mark Lutheran Church, c/o The Building Fund, 100 Alderman Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903, or plant a tree to enjoy in your own back yard
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Staunton.
Relatives and friends may hare condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by Daily Progress from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2021.