Dorothy Ellen Israel
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
18 West Frederick Street
Staunton, VA
Dorothy Ellen (Summers) Israel

July 27, 1928 - June 22, 2021

Dorothy Ellen (Summers) Israel, age 92, of Charlottesville, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in her daughter's home from natural causes.

Dottie was born on July 27, 1928, in Clarksburg, W.Va. She was married to Richard Davisson Israel for 44 years. She worked in her own business as a tax accountant for many years. She was actively involved in the ministries of St. Mark Lutheran Church, where she served as trustee and treasurer. Dottie was an avid golfer who frequently organized and played in local tournaments.

Dottie is survived by her daughters, Terry Bonner (Dan) and Marianne Baker (Calvin); four grandchildren, Coleman, Keary, and Sarah Bonner, and Davisson Baker; and four great-grandchildren, Amaya Baker, and Carson, Jane, and Anna Bonner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard.

All are welcomed to attend a graveside burial service on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens, Charlottesville, with a memorial reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Senior Center of Charlottesville, 1180 Pepsi Place, Charlottesville, VA 22901, St. Mark Lutheran Church, c/o The Building Fund, 100 Alderman Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903, or plant a tree to enjoy in your own back yard

Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Staunton.

Relatives and friends may hare condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published by Daily Progress from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marianne & Terry - Oh my goodness I was so surprised to hear about the passing of your mom. She was always such a gentle soul who most certainly lived life to the fullest. My heart weeps for you.
Susie Neuhauser
Friend
June 29, 2021
We were so lucky to have gotten to know Dottie in our exercise class. We enjoyed her quiet wit and her genuine friendship. She will be missed.
Gordon & Hannah
Friend
June 29, 2021
Marianne, Praying for you and your family as you mourn the loss of your mother.
Janet Chamberlen & Kerri Cain
June 28, 2021
