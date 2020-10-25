Dorothy Louise Anderson ShifflettDorothy Louise Shifflett, 83, of Unionville, went home to be with Jesus surrounded by her family Friday, October 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robley and Lillian Anderson and was also preceded in death by brothers, Charles Anderson and Bobby Anderson, grandson, Larry James Shifflett Jr. and sister-in-law Brenda Anderson.She is survived by her husband, James N. Shifflett; sons, Jeff Shifflett and wife, Anita of Wolftown, Larry Shifflett and wife, Cindy of Haleyville, Ala.; daughter, Pamela Morris and husband, Jeff of Orange; brother, Wayne Anderson of Wolftown; sister, Jean Whitbeck and husband, Bobby of Wolftown; sister-in-law, Bertha Anderson of Madison; grandchildren, Angela Backe and husband, Eddie of Radiant, Jason Morris and wife, Kayla of Orange, Noah Shifflett of Haleyville Ala.; great-grandchildren, Thomas, Zachariah, Andrew, and Emilyn Backe, Ainsley, Sadie and Gavin Morris.A graveside funeral service will be 2 p.m., on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Madison Memorial Garden conducted by Pastor Jeff Shifflett.A special thanks to the congregation of Wolftown Pentecostal Chapel, Hospice of the Piedmont and the Orange County Rescue Squad.Preddy Funeral Home in Madison will be open from 12 until 5 p.m., on Sunday for those who wish to sign the register book for Mrs. Shifflett.