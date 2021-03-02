Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Mae Gardner Pritchett
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Dorothy Mae Gardner Pritchett

Dorothy Mae Gardner Pritchett, 92, of Earlysville, Va., passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, in Charlottesville.

She was born on August 3, 1928, to the late Samuel Alexander Gardner and Mazie Gibson Gardner. She was preceded in death by a son, Edward Warren Pritchett; a brother, James Gardner; and a sister, Alice Gardner.

She is survived by her husband, Maynard Warren Pritchett; son, Dwayne Allen Pritchett; brother, David Gardner; sister, Sara Gardner Cockrell; grandchildren, Wendy Fields, Natalie Pritchett, Michael Pritchett, Sara Pritchett, and Allen Pritchett; and eight great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Walkers United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Grendahl officiating.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Walkers United Methodist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sympathy from Mike, Doris & Anita (Alice´s children)
Doris Seay Phelan
March 4, 2021
Such a sweet beautiful lady. You will be dearly missed. Maynard and Dwayne and all the Grandkids and Great Grandkids sending love and prayers. Love you Dot!
Mark
March 3, 2021
dear dwayne, please know how much tonchie and i are thinking of you at this sad time. deepest sympathy, andrea vest
andrea vest
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results