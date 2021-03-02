Dorothy Mae Gardner PritchettDorothy Mae Gardner Pritchett, 92, of Earlysville, Va., passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, in Charlottesville.She was born on August 3, 1928, to the late Samuel Alexander Gardner and Mazie Gibson Gardner. She was preceded in death by a son, Edward Warren Pritchett; a brother, James Gardner; and a sister, Alice Gardner.She is survived by her husband, Maynard Warren Pritchett; son, Dwayne Allen Pritchett; brother, David Gardner; sister, Sara Gardner Cockrell; grandchildren, Wendy Fields, Natalie Pritchett, Michael Pritchett, Sara Pritchett, and Allen Pritchett; and eight great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Walkers United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Grendahl officiating.