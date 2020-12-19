Dorothy ShifflettAugust 22, 1930 - December 16, 2020Dorothy R. Shifflett, age 90, of Browns Cove, passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.She was born on August 29, 1930, to the late Lessie Belle Batten and John Franklin Roston. She was also preceded in death by a special stepfather, William Henry Barnett and 10 siblings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robey A. Shifflett on March 18, 2013.Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Diane Elaine Shifflett of Browns Cove. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews; special neighbors, Juanita and Norman Garrison; and a special friend, Joe Sheffield of Afton.Dorothy worked for many years at Acme Visible Records in Crozet, and was also a substitute teacher at Western Albemarle High School. After retirement, she and Robey worked on their farm raising beef cattle.Dorothy was a member of Mt. Moriah Methodist Church in White Hall. She and Robey also attended Browns Cove United Methodist Church as well as Gentry United Methodist in Boonesville.Dorothy was a very kind and generous person to her family, friends and neighbors and will be greatly missed.The family would like to thank Legacy Hospice, Care Advantage and Dr. David Chesler for their care and compassion.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mt. Moriah UMC, 4492 Garth Rd., Crozet, VA 22932, or Legacy Hospice, 500 Faulconer Drive, Suite 200, Charlottesville, VA 22903A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church in White Hall. Pastor Alan Follett will officiate. Covid-19 restrictions will apply.