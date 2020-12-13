Dorothy May StephensonMay 14, 1946 - December 4, 2020Dorothy Stephenson of Madison, Va., died on December 4, 2020, at Culpeper Regional Hospital at the age of 74, from cancer.She was predeceased by her parents, Byron Otis Fowler and Dorothy Charlotte Tucker Fowler of Pompano Beach, Fla., and a brother, Byron Leroy Fowler of Rhinebeck, N.Y.She is survived by a twin brother, David Fowler of Simpsonville, S.C.; her husband, Garold E. Stephenson; and sons, Byron Z. Stephenson of Chambersburg, Pa., David C. Stephenson of Fredericksburg, Va., and Daniel P. Stephenson of Chantilly, Va. Other surviving relatives include three granddaughters, Kayla Stephenson, Kelly Stephenson, and Kaci Stephenson, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.Dorothy was born in Yonkers, N.Y., and lived in Westchester County, N.Y., until her parents moved to Pompano Beach, Fla., in 1962. She finished high school in Pompano Beach and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Fla., in 1968. She was a civilian employee with the U.S. Army Audit Agency when she met her husband in Germany in 1971. After their marriage in June 1971, they lived in Reinheim, Germany, Frankfurt, Germany and Stuttgart-Vaihingen, Germany. In August 1975, she moved with her husband and two sons to Fairfax, Va. In February 1976, she and her husband were blessed with the birth of their third son. She was a full-time homemaker until she took a job in 1991 with the Merrifield Garden Center in Fairfax, Va. In 1997, she became the caregiver for her father until his death in 1999. After his death, she and her husband purchased a home in Madison County, Va., and she began spending most of her time there. She had two dogs, Samantha and Daisy, that she loved dearly. Dorothy was a devoted mother, wife, and daughter.Dorothy was raised as a member of the Episcopal Church and continued to attend the Episcopal Church while living in Fairfax. After moving to Madison County, she became an active member of the Fairview Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, in Hood, VA. She sang in the choir, served as a deaconess, and was a member of the Christian Women's Fellowship.Dorothy was also a charter member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 157 in Madison and served many years as the Unit President. She was the Unit President at the time of her death. She also served three years as President of the 13th District, American Legion Auxiliary Department of Virginia, with oversight of the Legion Auxiliary Units at Mechanicsville, Beaverdam, Goochland, Louisa, Fluvanna, Charlottesville, and Madison.She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Culpeper National Cemetery with COVID-19 restrictions.The Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, Va., is in charge of arrangements.