Douglas Paul Hurd
June 13, 1951 - April 16, 2022
Douglas Hurd, 70, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at home after a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patty and Dan Hurd.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Daniel and his wife, Molly and their sons; daughter, Emma Moffett and her husband, Richard and their sons; and sisters, Cindy Pault and family, and Dani Lynn Andrews and family.
Doug attended Colorado State University and graduated from the University of Colorado. He received his Master's degree from the University of North Carolina, and worked toward a business degree at James Madison University. Doug enlisted in the Coast Guard, then went to Officer Candidate School where he met his wife Barbara. They married and moved to Miami where he worked at Base Miami Beach. He was Officer in Charge dealing with oil spills, search and rescue (by air and sea), drug interdiction, immigration, aids to navigation, and securing marine events (including the movie Caddyshack). Doug assisted with the Mariel Boat Lift, received an award from President Jimmy Carter, and was a plank owner of the Polar Star. After attending UNC, he moved to Charlottesville and spent 32 years working for the University of Virginia library system in Interlibrary Loan and eventually in Facilities Management. Over the years, he was active in the Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and youth sports.
Doug enjoyed his children and grandchildren, who moved closer to be able to spend more time with him. He also loved books, music, baseball, and attending Miller Center events. He treated all people equally, with dignity and respect, and spent his last years in the care of his loving wife Barbara. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the University of Virginia's Miller Center at https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/19181/donations/new?a=4248094
.
The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd. Charlottesville, VA 22903. At 10:30 a.m., a Celebration of Douglas' Life will be conducted by Douglas' children, Daniel and Emma to end with the presentation of military honors.
Arrangements are held with Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd. Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Published by Daily Progress from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2022.