Douglas Lewis King, 72, of Buckingham Courthouse, Va.. son of Frank and Amanda King passed away at his home on September 16, 2020.



He is survived by his sons, Jason and Michael King; sister, Kathy Apperson; nephew, Jonathan Apperson; aunt and uncle, Laura and Hershel Dick; and previous wives, Nancy Heins and Brenda Hamilton.



He was a career postal worker reaching the levels of director and postmaster,



A casual memorial will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 3 until 5 p.m., at the Pleasant Grove shelter, 271 Pleasant Grove Dr., Palmyra. The family request that masks be worn.



Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 23, 2020.